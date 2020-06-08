Left Menu
Development News Edition

New Zealand declares itself coronavirus-free, to lift all restrictions by midnight today

New Zealand's health ministry on Monday said that it no longer has any active cases of the novel coronavirus.

ANI | Wellington | Updated: 08-06-2020 15:27 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 15:08 IST
New Zealand declares itself coronavirus-free, to lift all restrictions by midnight today
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (File pic). Image Credit: ANI

New Zealand's health ministry on Monday said that it no longer has any active cases of the novel coronavirus. The last case of the disease was reported on May 22 in the country, which implemented one of the toughest lockdowns anywhere in the world, Al Jazeera reported.

There's a great deal of happiness for the Kiwis who have managed to stop community transmission of the coronavirus and will return to a near-normal life in a few hours. Globally, the picture doesn't seem quite so encouraging with the number of cases now in excess of 7 million and the Americas is the new epicenter of the pandemic. Some countries are looking to reopen though the Indonesian capital, Jakarta, loosened restrictions on Monday morning.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern earlier today announced that New Zealand will lift its last remaining restrictions to curb the coronavirus at midnight (12:00 GMT) when the country will return to Level 1 on its four-level system of alerts. Ardern said New Zealand had introduced a strict lockdown 75 days ago with the aim of getting to a level "where life feels as normal as it can in the midst of a global pandemic. Today, I can announce that the cabinet has agreed we can now move to Level 1.

International borders will remain closed given the challenge of COVID-19 around the world. "There's no denying this is a milestone," Ardern said.

"Thank you, New Zealand," she concluded. The last Covid-infected patient was released from isolation after showing no symptoms for 48 hours.

"This is really good news for the person concerned and it's also something the rest of New Zealand can take heart from," Director General of Health Dr. Ashley Bloomfield said in a statement.

TRENDING

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

Yes Bank case: ED raids five premises of Cox and Kings in Mumbai

Health News Roundup: Thailand reports eight new coronavirus cases; China reports six new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Trump likely to address nation this week on race, national unity

In view of the protests raging across the United States over the death of African-American man George Floyd, President Donald Trump is likely to address the nation this week on issues related to race and national unity. White House official...

Panda escapes from enclosure at Danish zoo; returned safely

One of Copenhagen Zoos giant pandas escaped from its enclosure early Monday and roamed the park before staff were able to sedate it and bring it back. Xing Er, a 7-year-old male who arrived at the zoo last year, was seen on surveillance vid...

Business briefs

AGS Technologies on Monday said it has launched a touchless ATM solution that can help bank customers withdraw money using a mobile application amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. A customer has to scan the QR code displayed on the ATM screen and...

Inflows in equity MFs hit 5-month low of Rs 5,256 cr in May

Inflows into equity mutual funds dropped to five months low of Rs 5,256 crore in May amid market volatility and uncertain economic environment due to coronavirus pandemic. Overall, the mutual fund industry witnessed a net inflow of Rs 70,81...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020