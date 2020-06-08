Left Menu
Trump likely to address nation this week on race, national unity

In view of the protests raging across the United States over the death of African-American man George Floyd, President Donald Trump is likely to address the nation this week on issues related to race and national unity.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 08-06-2020 15:50 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 15:49 IST
US President Donald Trump (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

In view of the protests raging across the United States over the death of African-American man George Floyd, President Donald Trump is likely to address the nation this week on issues related to race and national unity. White House officials are currently planning to have Trump to address the nation this week on issues related to race and national unity, Housing, and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson hinted in an interview with CNN on Sunday (local time).

The death of Floyd on May 25 has sparked a worldwide movement against police brutality, racism and social injustice, as a video showing a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, kneeling on Floyd's neck after the latter had been arrested, was widely circulated online on the next day. While several leaders from across the world have supported the "Black Lives Matter" protests, the US President deployed the National Guard to control the protests. He also urged the governors to take the help of the National Guard in tackling the protestors.

"New York's Finest are not being allowed to perform their MAGIC but regardless, and with the momentum that the Radical Left and others have been allowed to build, they will need additional help. NYC is totally out of control. @NYCMayor and @NYGovCuomo Must put down rioting now!" Trump wrote on Twitter.

