Former Pak PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi tests COVID-19 positive

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has tested positive for coronavirus.

08-06-2020
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has tested positive for coronavirus. "Shahid Khaqan Abbasi's coronavirus test has come out positive. He has quarantined himself in his home," Marriyum Aurangzeb, spokesperson for PML-N, was quoted as saying to Dawn.

Meanwhile, Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has gone into self-isolation after he tested COVID-19 positive. Till now, the total number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan stands at 1,03,671. A total of 2,067 people have succumbed to the disease and 34,355 have recovered.

With 38,903 COVID-19 cases, Punjab province has surpassed Sindh province's tally. The total number of coronavirus cases globally stand at 7,031,249 and 403,131 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

