Left Menu
Development News Edition

WRAPUP 3-Push to reform U.S. police intensifies ahead of Floyd funeral

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-06-2020 21:11 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 21:02 IST
WRAPUP 3-Push to reform U.S. police intensifies ahead of Floyd funeral
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Pressure for sweeping reforms to policing intensified in the United States on Monday after two weeks of protests over the death of African American George Floyd, as the white officer accused of killing him prepared for his first court appearance. Demonstrators' anger over the May 25 death of Floyd, 46, is giving way to a growing determination to make his case a turning point in race relations and a lightning rod for change to the criminal justice system.

Floyd died after Derek Chauvin, the officer, knelt on his neck for nine minutes in Minneapolis. A bystander's cellphone captured the scene as Floyd pleaded with the officer, choking out the words "I can't breathe." Chauvin, due to appear in a Minneapolis court on Monday, has been charged with second-degree and third-degree murder as well as second-degree manslaughter.

Three other officers involved in the incident have been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter. All four officers have been fired. In Houston, thousands of people were expected to attend a visitation for Floyd on Monday. Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden plans to meet with Floyd's family later in the day, according to his aides.

Floyd, who grew up in Houston, will be buried on Tuesday. Reverend Al Sharpton, a black civil rights leader, is expected to give the eulogy. Though there was violence in the early days, the protests have lately been overwhelmingly peaceful. They have deepened a political crisis for President Donald Trump, who repeatedly threatened to order active duty troops onto the streets.

Huge weekend crowds gathered across the country and in Europe. The high-spirited atmosphere was marred late on Sunday when a man drove a car into a rally in Seattle and then shot and wounded a demonstrator who confronted him. Democrats in Congress on Monday unveiled legislation that would make lynching a hate crime and allow victims of misconduct and their families to sue police for damages in civil court, ending a legal doctrine known as qualified immunity.

The legislation also was expected to ban police chokeholds and racial profiling, require nationwide use of body cameras, and subject police to civilian review boards, according to congressional sources. It is unclear if the proposal would receive support from Republicans, who control the U.S. Senate. Their support and that of the Republican Trump would be needed for the measure to become law.

A Reuters investigation published last month revealed how qualified immunity https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-police-immunity-scotus-specialrep/special-report-for-cops-who-kill-special-supreme-court-protection-idUSKBN22K18C?enowpopup, refined over the years by the U.S. Supreme Court, has made it easier for police to kill or injure civilians with impunity. POLICE REFORM

In Minneapolis, a majority of city council members have pledged to abolish the police department in favor of a community-led safety model, a step that would have seemed unthinkable before Floyd's death. Minneapolis City Council President Lisa Bender told CNN the action was an acknowledgment the system was not working for many residents and that council members want to stop investing in what she described as a "militarized police force" and focus instead on funding stable housing and healthcare access.

Bender acknowledged such a process would take time and that "the idea of having no police department is certainly not in the short term." Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, who ran a gauntlet of jeering protesters over the weekend after telling them he opposed their demands for defunding the city's police department, told CNN on Monday he was opposed to abolishing the police.

In New York, Mayor Bill de Blasio has announced a series of reforms he said are designed to build trust between residents and the police, telling reporters he would shift an unspecified amount of money out of the police budget and reallocate it to youth and social services in communities of color. He said he would also take enforcement of rules on street vending out of the hands of police, who have been accused of using the regulations to harass minority communities.

The renewed calls for racial equality are breaking out across the country as the United States reopens after weeks of unprecedented lockdowns for the coronavirus pandemic and just five months before the Nov. 3 presidential election. U.S. Democrats have largely embraced the activists packing into streets to decry the killings of black men and women by law enforcement, but have so far expressed wariness at protesters' calls to defund the police.

TRENDING

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Yes Bank case: ED raids five premises of Cox and Kings in Mumbai

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Light to moderate rains in parts of Rajasthan

Light to moderate rains occurred in parts of Rajasthan in the past 24 hours, a Meteorological MeT Department official said on Monday. According to the MeT Department, 30 mm rainfall was recorded in Kesarpura of Banswara and 33 mm in Pali. ...

WHO head urges world not to let up on COVID battle

The World Health Organization WHO urged countries on Monday to press on with efforts to contain the novel coronovirus, noting the pandemic was worsening globally and had not peaked in central America.More than six months into the pandemic t...

With Floyd's death, French anger grows over police brutality

Frances government is scrambling to address growing concerns about police violence and racism within the police force, as protests sparked by George Floyds death in the U.S. stir up anger around the world. The countrys top security official...

Desperate attempt to defeat process of grassroots democracy: Jitendra Singh on JK sarpanch's killing

Union minister Jitendra Singh on Monday condoled the killing of a Kashmiri Pandit sarpanch in Jammu and Kashmir and said it is a desperate attempt by anti-national elements to defeat the process of grassroots democracy in the Union Territor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020