Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump plans to sign bill pressuring China over Uighur Muslim crackdown -source

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-06-2020 22:18 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 21:58 IST
Trump plans to sign bill pressuring China over Uighur Muslim crackdown -source
US President Donald Trump (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

U.S. President Donald Trump plans to sign legislation calling for sanctions on Chinese officials responsible for oppression of Uighur Muslims, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday without offering a time frame for the signing.

The bill, which passed the U.S. House and Senate with bipartisan support last month, calls for sanctions against those responsible for repression of Uighurs and other Muslim groups in China's Xinjiang province, where the United Nations estimates that more than a million Muslims have been detained in camps.

The Chinese embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

TRENDING

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Yes Bank case: ED raids five premises of Cox and Kings in Mumbai

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Travel on U.S. roads fell by 40% in April amid stay-at-home orders

Travel on U.S. roads fell by 39.8 in April as coronavirus stay-at-home orders prompted tens of millions of Americans to work from home and others to avoid travel as destinations temporarily closed.The U.S. Transportation Department said U.S...

WRAPUP 4-Mourners gather to honor George Floyd as push to reform U.S. police intensifies

Mourners gathered in Texas on Monday to pay their respects to African American George Floyd, who died in police custody two weeks ago, as pressure intensified for sweeping reforms to the U.S. justice system in the wake of nationwide protest...

WHO: spread from people without symptoms is rare

The World Health Organization says it still believes the spread of the coronavirus from people without symptoms is rare, despite warnings from numerous experts worldwide that such transmission is more frequent and likely explains why the pa...

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 & 3 confirmed, what we know so far

The anime enthusiasts are very happy as The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 has already been renewed. Although it does not have an official release date, still fans can expect it in 2020. Read further to get more on it.During the period ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020