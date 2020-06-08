Trump plans to sign bill pressuring China over Uighur Muslim crackdown -source

Trump plans to sign bill pressuring China over Uighur Muslim crackdown -sourceReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-06-2020 22:18 IST | Created: 08-06-2020 21:58 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump plans to sign legislation calling for sanctions on Chinese officials responsible for oppression of Uighur Muslims, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday without offering a time frame for the signing.
The bill, which passed the U.S. House and Senate with bipartisan support last month, calls for sanctions against those responsible for repression of Uighurs and other Muslim groups in China's Xinjiang province, where the United Nations estimates that more than a million Muslims have been detained in camps.
The Chinese embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
