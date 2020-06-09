Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rights groups urge UN to investigate U.S. "police violence"

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-06-2020 00:50 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 00:32 IST
Rights groups urge UN to investigate U.S. "police violence"
Representative Image Image Credit: unhr

Relatives of victims and activist groups called on Monday for the top United Nations human rights body to launch an investigation into "police violence and repression of protests" in the United States.

The joint letter calling for a special session of the U.N. Human Rights Council was sent to its 47 member states. The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), the International Federation of Human Rights (FIDH), and World Organisation against Torture (OMCT) were among some 600 groups that signed. The Geneva forum, which is due to meet from June 15, can hold a special session if requested by one-third of its members. The United States quit the forum two years ago alleging anti-Israel bias.

The letter was endorsed by the brother and son of George Floyd, the unarmed African American who died in handcuffs on May 25 after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes. The police officer, who appeared in court on Monday, has been charged with second-degree and third-degree murder as well as second-degree manslaughter. The death of Floyd, 46, was "only one of a recent string of unlawful killings of unarmed black people by police and armed white vigilantes," the letter said.

"We are deeply concerned about the escalation in violent police responses to largely peaceful protests in the United States, which included the use of rubber bullets, tear gas, pepper spray and in some cases live ammunition, in violation of international standards on the use of force and management of assemblies," it said. The groups voiced concern that "rather than using his position to serve as a force for calm and unity, President Trump has chosen to weaponize the tensions through his rhetoric". They also denounced the deployment of more than 60,000 National Guard members in two dozen states.

Recent police killings of unarmed black people, as well as police use of excessive force, violate U.S. obligations under major international human rights treaties, they said, calling for the right to peaceful assembly and protest to be protected. The rights council should launch an independent inquiry into "racist policing in cities across the country that continues with seeming impunity" since the killing of Michael Brown, an unarmed black teenager in Ferguson, Missouri in Aug 2014, and allegations of excessive use of force against peaceful protesters and journalists since Floyd's murder, they said.

TRENDING

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Yes Bank case: ED raids five premises of Cox and Kings in Mumbai

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Delhi: Security guard of jewellery shop held for burglary

A 41-year-old security guard was held for committing burglary at a jewellery shop in south extension where he was employed, police said. He stole gold, silver and diamond jewellery worth Rs 80 lakhs within 11 minutes, they said. The accu...

U.S. Democrats pledge transformative change with police reform bill

U.S. congressional Democrats unveiled sweeping legislation on Monday to combat police violence and racial injustice through transformative change, two weeks after George Floyds death in Minneapolis police custody led to nationwide protests....

"Kolkata woman first Indian COVID patient to survive after being put on ECMO support"

A 24-year-old highly obese woman claimed to have become the first COVID-19 patient in the country to defeat COVID-19 and survive after being put on Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation ECMO support for the past 12 days, sources in the privat...

Bail raised to $1.25 million for former police officer in George Floyd death

Bail for the white former Minneapolis police officer charged with murdering African American George Floyd, whose death ignited two weeks of protests, was raised by 250,000 to 1.25 million at a hearing on Monday.Former officer Derek Chauvin,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020