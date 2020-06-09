Vitality advance in DreamHack Masters Spring - Europe playoffs

Team Vitality came from behind to win their playoff opener in the DreamHack Masters Spring's European event, and Fnatic and MAD Lions also stayed alive with victories Monday. Vitality overtook Heroic 2-1, Fnatic edged Complexity Gaming 2-1, and MAD Lions swept Team Spirit 2-0 in lower-bracket, first-round action.

The final lower-bracket opener will be played Tuesday, with Astralis opposing Ninjas in Pyjamas. The two upper-bracket semifinals also will be contested Tuesday: G2 Esports vs. Natus Vincere, and BIG vs. FaZe Clan. The DreamHack Masters Jonkoping, a $250,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event, originally was scheduled to be contested with 16 teams from June 9-14 in Jonkoping, Sweden. However, the coronavirus pandemic forced the event to move to an online format featuring regional competitions for Europe, North America, Asia and Oceania.

The DreamHack Masters Spring - Europe bracket, with 16 teams split into four groups competing for $160,000, runs through Sunday. Each group played a round robin of best-of-three matches. All playoff matches are best-of-three except for the best-of-five grand final (where the upper-bracket winner will begin with a 1-0 advantage). The champion will receive $54,000 from the $160,000 prize pool, plus 400 Pro Tour points.

On Monday, Heroic's all-Danish roster opened with a 16-10 victory on Mirage, but Vitality's all-French roster pulled even by taking Dust II 16-9. Vitality completed the comeback with a 16-6 win on Vertigo. Vitality's Mathieu "ZywOo" Herbaut, 19, was the match's standout, finishing with 64 kills and a plus-23 kill-death differential. Martin "stavn" Lund, 18, led Heroic with 51 kills and an even kill-death differential.

Fnatic sandwiched a 16-11 triumph over Complexity on Train and a 16-6 victory on Mirage around a 19-17 overtime loss on Nuke. Sweden's Freddy "KRIMZ" Johansson, 26, and Ludvig "Brollan" Brolin, 17, each notched 68 kills for Fnatic, with KRIMZ logging a team-best plus-14 kill-death differential. Denmark's Benjamin "blameF" Bremer, 16, and the United States' Owen "oBo" Schlatter, 16, each had 65 kills, with blameF recording a plus-12 kill-death differential.

MAD Lions downed Team Spirit 16-12 on both Mirage and Nuke. Fredrik "roeJ" Jorgensen, 26, led the all-Danish MAD Lions squad with 43 kills and a plus-10 kill-death differential. Ukraine's Viktor "sdy" Orudjev, 23, the only non-Russian on Team Spirit, finished with a match-high 48 kills and a plus-6 kill-death differential.

DreamHack Masters Spring - Europe prize pool, with dollar earnings and 400 Pro Tour points 1. $54,000, 400 points

2. $28,000, 265 points 3. $20,000, 190 points

4. $16,000, 130 points 5-6. $10,000, 85 points

7-8. $5,000, 65 points 9-12. $3,000, 45 points -- Complexity Gaming, Team Spirit, Heroic, one team TBD

13-16. no prize money, no points -- North, mousesports, GODSENT, ENCE --Field Level Media