Blizzard announces World of Warcraft Classic esports event

Reuters | Updated: 09-06-2020 11:01 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 09:59 IST
Nearly 10 months after Blizzard unveiled World of Warcraft Classic, the game-maker will host its first esports event using the old-school feature. The World of Warcraft Classic Summer Bowl, with 10-vs.-10 teams competing on Warsong Gulch will feature separate $4,000 prize pools for North America and Europe.

The European qualifier is scheduled for June 20-21, with the six-team main event July 4. The North American qualifier will run June 27-28, with the six-team main event July 5. Signups of players with a level-60 character are open through June 18 for Europe and through June 25 for North America.

In the qualifiers, 10-person teams will battle on live servers incorporating the War Game feature. According to DotEsports.com, the only previous esports events on World of Warcraft Classic were the Classic Dueler's League run by Method streamer Tips Out, won in January by Cloud9's Kelvin "Snutz" Nguyen, and a Twitch Rivals tournament won in December by Team Payo.

