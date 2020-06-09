Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kashmiri Pandits in US condemn killing of Sarpanch in Valley

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 09-06-2020 11:16 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 11:16 IST
Kashmiri Pandits in US condemn killing of Sarpanch in Valley

An organisation representing Kashmiri Pandits in the US has condemned the targeted killing of a Pandit Sarpanch who was shot dead by militants in Anantnag district of the Valley. Ajay Pandita (Bharti), the Sarpanch of the Larkipora area in Anantnag district and a member of the Congress party, was shot dead by militants in his native village on Monday.

The targeted killing of Pandita proves that the ethnic cleansing of the minority Kashmiri Hindu community in the Valley continues unabated, Indo-American Kashmir Forum (IAKF) said on Monday. His gruesome, public murder is a reminder of the havoc brought upon the entire Kashmiri Hindu community driven from their homeland in the Kashmir Valley over the past few centuries, most recently beginning in 1990, the organisation said in a statement, Denouncing the local government's lackadaisical approach to the security needs of Pandita, as well as other lower-tier public officials, the IAKF demanded that the Kashmiri Hindus who still live in the valley be given extra police protection until peace is restored in the Valley.

In its statement, the IAKF also condemned Pakistan, and its supporters within the Kashmir Valley, for promoting, funding, aiding and harbouring global terror organisations such as Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizbul Mujahideen (HM), and The Resistance Front (TRF). "The Resistance Front (TRF), which has taken responsibility for Pandita's brutal murder, is merely a new, consolidated name for Islamic terrorists from the three groups already active in Kashmir - HM, LeT and JeM," IAKF said.

TRENDING

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

FEATURE-No water or work: Climate stress pushes Indian delta-dwellers to the edge

By Subrata Nagchoudhury KOLKATA, India, June 9 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Since a powerful cyclone tore through Indias Sundarbans delta region last month, Radha Naskar has been forced to cycle half an hour each day to collect clean drinki...

US prosecutors spar with Prince Andrew in Epstein probe

US prosecutors and attorneys for Britains Prince Andrew sniped at one another across the Atlantic on Monday, each saying the other side was to blame for the dukes failure to participate in the Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking probe. Andrews ...

11 Kolkata Police personnel test positive for COVID-19

As many as 11 Kolkata Police personnel have tested positive for COVID-19, taking the total number of infected policemen in the force to 217, a senior officer said on Tuesday. The 11 infected Kolkata Police personnel were from the combat for...

WRAPUP 9-Thousands pay tribute to George Floyd as pressure mounts for U.S. police reform

Thousands of mourners braved sweltering Texas heat on Monday to view the casket of George Floyd, whose death after a police officer knelt on his neck ignited worldwide protests against racism and calls for reforms of U.S. law enforcement.Am...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020