Left Menu
Development News Edition

Beatings, racial slurs: Germany's surge in racism reports

Germany's anti-discrimination agency saw a sharp rise in the number of reports of racism it received in 2019, and the agency's head urged authorities to fix the institutional failings hindering the fight against it.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 09-06-2020 15:03 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 15:02 IST
Beatings, racial slurs: Germany's surge in racism reports
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Germany's anti-discrimination agency saw a sharp rise in the number of reports of racism it received in 2019, and the agency's head urged authorities to fix the institutional failings hindering the fight against it. The numbers, published after a weekend in which tens of thousands of people filled Europe's streets protesting in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, highlight how institutional racism and discrimination are far from unique to the United States.

According to the agency's annual report, published on Tuesday, the number of complaints of racism the agency's advice line received rose 10% to 1,176. In complaints to the German agency, a hairdresser described a client shouting a racial slur across the salon to demand service from the person who normally massages her head.

A schoolchild wrote: "A child insulted my brother at school because he has a dark skin color. Then he hit him. The teacher watched it all but did nothing." Bernhard Franke, the agency's head, told a news conference that police were "not as free of discrimination as some of us would like to believe.

"We have seen 200 cases of racial profiling, of people who have been stopped by police purely because of their appearance," Franke said. Only half of Germany's federal states had created their own anti-discrimination agencies - and institutional shortcoming that hindered the fight against racism, he said.

Partly because of its World War Two history of genocide, Germany has long been on its guard against neo-Nazi violence, such as a gun attack on a synagogue last year, in which two passers-by died. Other forms of racism have received less attention.

TRENDING

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Five Rohingyas arrested in Telangana for illegal immigration,

Five Rohingya Muslims, including three women, have been arrested in Telangana on charges of illegally entering the country and getting Aadhar cards and Indian passports by providing false information, police said on Tuesday. Based on specif...

Suspended J-K DSP Davinder Singh moves Delhi court seeking bail

Suspended Jammu and Kashmir DSP Davinder Singh, arrested while ferrying two Hizb-ul-Mujahideen terrorists in a vehicle on the Srinagar-Jammu Highway earlier this year, moved a Delhi court on Tuesday seeking bail. Singh and two other accused...

Bon Appetit editor Adam Rapoport resigns after racially offensive photo resurfaces

Bon Appetits editor-in-chief, Adam Rapoport, resigned late Monday after a 16-year-old picture of him with brownface resurfaced online and drew harsh criticism, coupled with a subsequent claim of discriminatory pay at the Conde Nast-owned U....

EU backs COVID-19 changes to airline CO2 scheme, EU official says

The European Union on Tuesday backed proposals to change a planned U.N scheme to tackle aviations carbon footprint, an EU official said, a move campaigners said could allow airlines to pollute freely for years.With planes grounded around th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020