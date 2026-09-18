Historic Move: U.S. Army Base in Poland Signals Stronger Alliance

President Donald Trump has declared that considerable progress is being made towards setting up a U.S. Army base in Poland, attributing the advancement to the "bold leadership" of Polish President Karol Nawrocki.

Trump hinted that if successful, the base's location will soon be revealed, describing this as a historic milestone in the U.S.-Polish alliance. Polish President Nawrocki expressed gratitude and readiness to enhance defense cooperation, promising the optimal location for the base.

The announcement coincided with the 87th anniversary of Soviet Russia's invasion of Poland. As Russia's tensions remain high in the region, especially after Ukraine's invasion, this base signifies a strengthened NATO presence on its eastern flank. Previously, U.S. troops operated on a rotational basis in Poland.