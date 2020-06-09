Former senator shot dead by Taliban in Afghanistan
Former Afghan senator Abdul Wali Ahmadzai has been shot dead by Taliban terrorists in Pol-e Alam, the capital of Afghanistan's eastern province of Logar, after being kidnapped, a spokesperson for the provincial governor said on Tuesday. According to Deedar Lawang, the former senator was abducted by the Taliban on Monday night while visiting a village near Pol-e Alam to attend his sister's funeral.
The Taliban have not yet commented on the incident. Wali Ahamadzai was the representative of Logar province in the upper house of the Afghan Parliament during former president Hamid Karzai's first term.
