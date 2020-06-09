Left Menu
Former senator shot dead by Taliban in Afghanistan

Former Afghan senator Abdul Wali Ahmadzai has been shot dead by Taliban terrorists in Pol-e Alam, the capital of Afghanistan's eastern province of Logar, after being kidnapped, a spokesperson for the provincial governor said on Tuesday.

09-06-2020
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Former Afghan senator Abdul Wali Ahmadzai has been shot dead by Taliban terrorists in Pol-e Alam, the capital of Afghanistan's eastern province of Logar, after being kidnapped, a spokesperson for the provincial governor said on Tuesday. According to Deedar Lawang, the former senator was abducted by the Taliban on Monday night while visiting a village near Pol-e Alam to attend his sister's funeral.

The Taliban have not yet commented on the incident. Wali Ahamadzai was the representative of Logar province in the upper house of the Afghan Parliament during former president Hamid Karzai's first term.

