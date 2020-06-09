At least 20 die as migrant boat sinks off Tunisia

At least 20 die as migrant boat sinks off TunisiaReuters | Tunis | Updated: 09-06-2020 19:04 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 19:04 IST
At least 20 African migrants died when a boat carrying more than 50 people sank off Tunisia, an official said on Tuesday.
The bodies were found off the coast of Sfax on Tuesday, the official said, adding that 53 people had set out on the boat at the weekend aiming to reach Italy. (Reporting By Tarek Amara; Editing by Alex Richardson)
