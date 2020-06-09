8 terrorists arrested in Pak's Peshawar city

Eight terrorists were arrested here on Tuesday and huge cache of arms and ammunition were recovered from their possession, police said

The terrorists included one Afghan national, Peshawar City police chief Muhammad Ali Khan Gandapur told reporters

The rest seven militants belong to Khyber district of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The police recovered hand grenades and weapons from their possession, Khan said, adding that the terrorists were wanted in various cases of attacks in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province during the last few months.