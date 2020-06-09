Left Menu
Indonesia's coronavirus tally passes 33,000 after record daily increase

Indonesia's coronavirus tally crossed the 33,000 mark on Tuesday after a record 1,043 people tested positive in the past day, data published by the Health Ministry showed.

ANI | Jakarta | Updated: 09-06-2020 20:24 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 20:24 IST
representative image . Image Credit: ANI

The country has recorded 33,076 cases since the start of the pandemic. Further 40 patients died in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 1,923. The number of recoveries rose by 510 to 11,414.

The country has recorded 33,076 cases since the start of the pandemic. Further 40 patients died in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 1,923. The number of recoveries rose by 510 to 11,414.

Despite a spike in cases, the Southeast Asian archipelago nation has been easing restrictions on travel, including allowing domestic flights to resume ahead of gradual reopening of its virus-hit economy.(ANI/Sputnik)

