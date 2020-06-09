Left Menu
Development News Edition

Newspaper loses effort to get Epstein grand jury transcripts

A judge has ruled against a Florida newspaper's effort to gain release of state grand jury transcripts involving the investigation into Jeffrey Epstein, a wealthy financier convicted of sex crimes and suspected of many more.The Palm Beach Post reports Chief Circuit Judge Krista Marx ruled the newspaper cannot demand the records from State Attorney Dave Aronberg or Clerk & Comptroller Sharon Bock.

PTI | West Palm Beach | Updated: 09-06-2020 20:42 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 20:26 IST
Newspaper loses effort to get Epstein grand jury transcripts
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

A judge has ruled against a Florida newspaper's effort to gain release of state grand jury transcripts involving the investigation into Jeffrey Epstein, a wealthy financier convicted of sex crimes and suspected of many more. The Palm Beach Post reports Chief Circuit Judge Krista Marx ruled the newspaper cannot demand the records from State Attorney Dave Aronberg or Clerk & Comptroller Sharon Bock. Only a judge can order release of the records, Marx wrote.

Marx granted requests from Aronberg and Bock to be dismissed from the lawsuit. But the judge also said the newspaper has the right to ask that the secret grand jury materials be released so they can be shared with the public. The Post's attorney said the case will continue.

"The court does not suggest The Post has no available mechanism to obtain a court order granting it access to the grand jury proceedings," Marx wrote, but added that the lawsuit against Aronberg and Bock "is not the proper mechanism for The Post to pursue its goal." The lawsuit concerns testimony before a Florida grand jury about allegations Epstein sexually assaulted dozens of underage girls at his Palm Beach mansion. Epstein was also under federal investigation at the time, but a proposed US indictment was shelved in a 2008 plea deal that allowed Epstein to plead guilty to lesser state charges.

Epstein served 13 months of an 18-month sentence and was required to register as a sex offender. Last year, he was indicted on federal charges in New York involving similar charges carrying a much longer prison sentence but died in jail in what was ruled a suicide.

TRENDING

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

EU rejects any US attempt to invoke Iran nuclear deal

The European Unions top diplomat said Tuesday that since the United States has already withdrawn from an international agreement curbing Irans nuclear ambitions, it cant now use its former membership of the pact to try to impose a permanent...

US challenges planned expedition to retrieve Titanic's radio

The US government will try to stop a companys planned salvage mission to retrieve the Titanics wireless telegraph machine, arguing the expedition would break federal law and a pact with Britain to leave the iconic shipwreck undisturbed. US ...

Bahrain releases leading rights activist Nabeel Rajab -lawyer

Bahrain has released leading human rights activist Nabeel Rajab after a court agreed to pass an alternative sentence to the jail term he is currently serving, his lawyer said on Tuesday. Rajab, an outspoken critic of the government who play...

6 more die of coronavirus in Haryana; infection count rises to 5,209

Haryana on Tuesday reported six more coronavirus deaths as 355 fresh cases surfaced, taking the states infection tally to 5,209. So far, 45 people have died due to the infection in the state.The worst-hit Gurgaon and Faridabad districts rep...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020