Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japanese carmaker Honda hit by cyberattack

Like other carmakers, Honda has struggled to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic and the efforts to return to production.It reported deep losses for the fiscal quarter that ended in March, as the damage to the industry from the outbreak hurt sales and crimped production.

PTI | London | Updated: 09-06-2020 20:50 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 20:32 IST
Japanese carmaker Honda hit by cyberattack
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Japanese carmaker Honda said Tuesday that it has been hit by a cyberattack that disrupted its business, though it expects the overall impact to be contained. The company said in a statement that it could "confirm that a cyber attack has taken place on the Honda network.'' It said there was no breach of data, but that it is working to "minimize the impact and to restore full functionality of production, sales and development activities.'' "At this point, we see minimal business impact,'' the company said. Like other carmakers, Honda has struggled to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic and the efforts to return to production.

It reported deep losses for the fiscal quarter that ended in March, as the damage to the industry from the outbreak hurt sales and crimped production. The attack also comes as automakers face pressure to invest large amounts of money in new technologies such as electric and autonomous cars to meet air pollution limits in Europe and China and fend off competition from tech companies.

TRENDING

The Sims 5 is under conceptual, pre-production phase: Andrew Wilson

Delhi LG overrules city govt order for #COVID19 test only for symptomatic patients; says asymptomatic should be examined: Order.

Cybersecurity investments failing, number of breaches increase by 50% in Australia

Huawei wins Canstar's most satisfied customers of smartphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Haryana's home minister suffers thigh bone fracture after slipping in bathroom

Haryanas Home Minister Anil Vij fractured his left thigh bone when he slipped in the bathroom of his Ambala Cantonment residence while taking a bath on Tuesday. Vij 67, who also holds the health and urban local bodies portfolios in the stat...

Dutch culling 350,000 mink over coronavirus fears

Workers in protective equipment oversaw the gassing of 10,000 mother mink and around 50,000 mink pups on a farm in the southern Dutch town of De Mortel on Tuesday over fears they could infect humans with the new coronavirus.The Kuunders far...

TeamLease Services Q4 net loss at Rs 29.43 cr

Staffing firm TeamLease Services on Tuesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 29.43 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, mainly on account of higher taxes. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 26.02 crore for the same peri...

Massive fire rages at Assam oil well, Air Force on standby

A massive fire on Tuesday engulfed the damaged Baghjan oil well which has been spewing gas uncontrollably for the last two weeks in Assams Tinsukia district. The blaze at the Oil India Ltds well is so massive that it can be seen from a dist...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020