Amazon employee misplaces engagement ring in customer's package

The ring has a central diamond piece with smaller rocks around the rim.

PTI | London | Updated: 09-06-2020 21:04 IST | Created: 09-06-2020 21:04 IST
An employee of UK Amazon has made an anguished appeal to customers to look for her diamond-encrusted engagement ring which she misplaced while packing orders, according to a media report on Tuesday. Eighteen-year-old Jasmine Paget, a packaging worker of the e-commerce website in Swansea, got engaged to fiancé Josh Mannings, 20, on Valentine's Day (February 14) earlier in the year, the BBC reported. The ring has a central diamond piece with smaller rocks around the rim.

"I reckon I lost the ring in the last hour of my shift (on Saturday) as I do tend to glance down to admire it now and then and when I looked down this time, it was just gone," the BBC quoted Jasmine as saying. The ring was missing at "right at the end of my shift," she said. Jasmine is sure she dropped the engagement band in one of the parcels she packed on Saturday.

"It definitely went into a parcel, we just can't tell what one, which is so frustrating! I roughly pack 160 packages an hour and I package up such a wide variety of parcels, so it could be in any type," she said. After reaching home, Jasmine narrated her story on Facebook, which was re-posted by thousands of people, the report said.

"I was so gutted. I felt my heart in my stomach, I started crying and just went to my managers to find out if there was any way they could find it," she said. Jasmine said her fiance was very understanding. "He's just made a big joke out of it to keep my hopes up," she said.

With the "incredible" response on social media, Jasmine is hopeful of getting the band back. Amazon's Swansea general manager Chris Law has also appealed to the customers to go through wrapping and other packaging material.

"As soon as we heard Jasmine had lost her engagement ring we immediately mounted an extensive search of the fulfilment centre and also appealed to customers to check the packaging of their items," Law told the BBC..

