Lakers F Kuzma launching voting campaign

"But I know that will never happen until white people actually understand what African Americans have gone through in the past, still go through in the present and will probably continue to go through in the future."Kuzma teammate LeBron James chimed in on social media on Tuesday, as stories of challenges at the ballot box for black voters began to emerge with some waiting hours to vote only to be told machines weren't working.

Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 10-06-2020 01:50 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 01:43 IST
Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma is biracial, and his grandmother was a police lieutenant in Flint, Mich. He's felt racism, oppression and injustice throughout his life, Kuzma said Tuesday in an article penned for The Players Tribune.

In the article "Ain't No Sticking To Sports," Kuzma traces the history of racism in the United States and said he's launching a voter education and registration program to help shift the tide. "I'm sure a lot of biracial kids have that kind of similar story of not being black enough for the black kids and not being white enough for the white kids," he wrote. "As a kid, you don't know the history behind all that."

Kuzma said he was openly referred to using racial slurs in high school. He's been active in protests and using his social media platform to encourage others to fight back when they see racism. "At the end of the day, we all gotta come together as people," wrote Kuzma, who detailed multiple ways he's personally felt racism throughout his life. "But I know that will never happen until white people actually understand what African Americans have gone through in the past, still go through in the present, and will probably continue to go through in the future."

Kuzma teammate LeBron James chimed in on social media on Tuesday, as stories of challenges at the ballot box for black voters began to emerge with some waiting hours to vote only to be told machines weren't working. "Everyone talking about 'how do we fix this?' They say 'go out and vote?' What about asking if how we vote is also structurally racist?" James wrote via Twitter.

Kuzma, who turns 25 in July, said it's very important for all to understand that marching is only the beginning. He said his complete plan and information on how to contribute to his voter education initiative would be coming soon. "You know, back when this all started, during slavery, the one thing that the white man feared was a black man that had a mind of his own. Someone who could READ. Someone who could WRITE. Someone who could THINK for themselves. Someone who could VOTE," Kuzma wrote. "You know why? Because that person could stand up!! And that's what I'm doing and going to continue to do until all people are free."

