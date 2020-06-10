Left Menu
Development News Edition

Video appears to show police punch, tase black man who died

McGlothen died April 6 at a local hospital, according to the coroner.In the 4 1/2 minute video, which the station shot off of the cellphone of a person who the station said witnessed the altercation, officers can be seen wrestling with a man on the ground with at least one officer punching him repeatedly and another appearing to hit him with a baton.

PTI | Neworleans | Updated: 10-06-2020 07:11 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 07:11 IST
Video appears to show police punch, tase black man who died

Newly uncovered video appears to show police officers in Louisiana repeatedly punching and tasing a black man they were arresting shortly before he died in police custody. Video on KSLA shows an April 5 altercation between Tommie Dale McGlothen, 44, and four police officers in the northern Louisiana city of Shreveport. McGlothen died April 6 at a local hospital, according to the coroner.

In the 4 1/2 minute video, which the station shot off of the cellphone of a person who the station said witnessed the altercation, officers can be seen wrestling with a man on the ground with at least one officer punching him repeatedly and another appearing to hit him with a baton. A voice can be heard saying that the officers were using a Taser on the man. The man can be seen kicking at police officers. At one point police get the man to his feet with his hands appearing to be handcuffed behind him and he immediately falls or is pushed backward to the ground. After getting him up again, they then walk him over to the police vehicle, push him against it and his head hits the hood.

The video comes at a time of nationwide furor over police treatment of black people. Mourners gathered in Houston Tuesday to remember George Floyd, a black man who died after an altercation with Minneapolis police. In a video that sparked protests across the country, Floyd was pinned to the pavement by a white Minneapolis police officer who put a knee on his neck for several minutes, even after he stopped moving. Cellphone video of the encounter recorded Floyd's cries of “I can't breathe." According to Dr Todd Thoma, the Caddo Parish Coroner, police arrived at a Shreveport home April 5 after McGlothen blocked a driveway and followed a homeowner into his house. Police reported that McGlothen was “mumbling incoherently” and “exhibiting signs of paranoia and emotional disturbance,” the coroner said in a news release Tuesday.

“Police officers used Tasers, mace and nightsticks to control McGlothen, who was agitated and combative and had fought with a homeowner,” according to the coroner. According to the coroner, McGlothen died of “excited delirium” but that his death possibly could have been prevented and that it should have been obvious “that he needed medical care.” The coroner said McGlothen was left in the back of a police vehicle for 48 minutes before it was discovered that he was unresponsive and not breathing.

“He was predominantly unsupervised during this entire period. After a violent confrontation with psychotic behavior, and being tased several times, a more thorough evaluation ... would have been indicated,” the coroner said. “Although autopsy showed that Mr. McGlothen suffered multiple blunt force injuries from both his confrontation with police and the citizens earlier in the day and that evening, no injuries were life-threatening or could be considered serious,” Dr Thoma said. “Mr McGlothen had underlying heart disease and clearly was suffering from excited delirium. The combination of these factors caused his death.” The city's police chief, Ben Raymond, said in a news release Monday that the four officers involved had been placed on leave pending the results of an investigation, saying that “this is a matter of great concern to me.” Raymond said the police had conducted a thorough investigation into the incident and had sent the results to the district attorney's office. They also said state police are reviewing the case.

But the Caddo Parish District Attorney seemed to call into question the quality of the police's investigation in a June 2 press release. In it, James E Stewart Sr called for the public's help in investigating two citizens who allegedly died while in police custody — McGlothen as well as Wavey Austin who died on April 19. “Both allegedly died while in the custody and/or control of the Shreveport Police,” the district attorney said. “Upon our initial review of the files, we have found that they are missing reports, statements, downloads, and other vital information that is essential to conduct a thorough and complete review." Stewart said the police department was being notified as to what more was needed and he asked for members of the public to bring forward any video or eyewitness accounts of the incidents.

During a city council meeting Tuesday, Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins said he had concerns about the case, including the officers' use of force and their treatment of someone who might have been exhibiting signs of mental illness. “Shreveport police officers are charged with serving and protecting all of our citizens, that includes those with mental illness," he said. “We're responsible for those in our custody.” He said more training would be given to first responders so they can detect “excited delirium” and other psychiatric conditions earlier and intervene.(AP) RUP RUP

TRENDING

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

Blade Nzimande to visit Tshwane University to assess readiness

Sex Education Season 3: Filming likely to start in August, plot to deal with broken relationships

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Lauren Winfield, Amy Jones to resume training with squad after returning from Australia

England womens team batters Lauren Winfield and Amy Jones will resume training with the squad on June 22 after returning to the UK from Australia. Both players were stranded overseas and unable to fly back because of restrictions on interna...

Two terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's Shopian district

Two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said here. A cordon-and-search operation was launched in the Sugoo area of Shopian in south Kashmir in the morning ...

Rugby-All Blacks prop Moli ruled out of 2020 season

New Zealand prop Atu Moli has been ruled out of the rest of the 2020 season to undergo hip surgery, his Super Rugby team Waikato Chiefs said on Wednesday. The four-cap All Black will have Femoral-Acetabular Impingement surgery on both his l...

'Never too late to fight for right cause': Gayle stands with Sammy

It is never too late to fight for the right cause, said opening batsman Chris Gayle as he came out in support of former T20 World Cup-winning skipper Darren Sammy. The debate around racism in sport has kickstarted once again after former Wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020