Left Menu
Development News Edition

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa records highest COVID-19 deaths in 24 hrs, nation-wide cases rise to 113,702

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province recorded 23 more deaths due to COVID-19 on Tuesday, raising the overall number of people who passed away from the infection to 610 in the province.

ANI | Khyber Pakhtunkhwa | Updated: 10-06-2020 13:39 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 13:29 IST
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa records highest COVID-19 deaths in 24 hrs, nation-wide cases rise to 113,702
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province recorded 23 more deaths due to COVID-19 on Tuesday, raising the overall number of people who passed away from the infection to 610 in the province. It is the highest number of fatalities recorded by the province in a single day since the onset of the pandemic. A total of 521 new cases were detected during the last 24 hours, making the total count of the confirmed coronavirus-hit patients 14,527 in the province, according to a health department's report cited by Dawn.

The case fatality rate (CFR) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is 4.9 percent, the highest in any province of the country. The nationwide CFR is 1.99 percent. CFR in Peshawar is 6.1 percent, also the highest in any district in the country. The province-wide tally of recovered patients reached 3,631 as 52 more Covid-19 confirmed patients turned negative for the ailment. They were sent home from the hospitals.

Peshawar continues to contribute a major share of deaths to the provincial count of fatalities as 12 more fall prey to the virus in the provincial capital, making its number of fallen people from the infection 323, the highest in the province. The provincial capital detected 190 new cases, bringing its total score of confirmed patients to 5,289. Meanwhile, becoming the second-largest most corona-infected nation in Asia, Pakistan total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 113,702 on Wednesday with 41,303 cases being registered in Sindh, 43,460 cases in Punjab, 14,527 cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 7,031 cases in Balochistan, 5,963 cases in Islamabad, 974 cases in Gilgit-Baltistan, and 444 cases in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Keeping in view that the country has recorded 2,255 deaths, the World Health Organization (WHO) has recommended that the government needs to adopt the two weeks off and two weeks on strategy, as well as strengthen all public health measures such as quarantine, isolation, physical distancing, and contact tracing.

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3: Filming likely to start in August, plot to deal with broken relationships

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

Blade Nzimande to visit Tshwane University to assess readiness

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Afghanistan registers over 22,000 Covid-19 cases

The Afghan health ministry on Wednesday reported 684 new positive cases of COVID-19 out of 1,128 samples tested in the last 24 hours, Tolo News reported. Kabul was on the top of the list with 393 new cases, followed by Herat with 96.Other p...

Lebanese pound slides further despite new pricing system

Lebanons battered pound currency has slid to fresh lows against the U.S. dollar despite a new pricing system Beirut hopes can rein in soaring food prices as it negotiates a deal with the International Monetary Fund to climb out of crisis. T...

S.Korea acts to stop defectors sending aid, messages to North Korea

A day after North Korea suspended communication hotlines with South Korea over defectors who send propaganda and contraband into the North, South Korea said it would take legal action against two organisations that conduct such operations.N...

Centre undertakes skill mapping to help workers get work opportunities closer to homes

The central government is undertaking a comprehensive skill mapping exercise of labourers in conjunction with states as part of efforts to provide them work opportunities closer to their homes, officials said.&#160; The Ministry of Skill D...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020