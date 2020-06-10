Moscow to keep some restrictions for 2 months

The Moscow mayor says it will take the Russian capital about two months to lift all coronavirus restrictions. Sergei Sobyanin said at a government meeting that the situation in Moscow is improving, but the outbreak hasn't been completely eradicated.

He said restrictions on mass gatherings remain, including theaters, cinemas, concert halls, and sporting events. A decision whether to lift them will be made the beginning of July. Starting Tuesday, Moscow residents are no longer required to stay at home or obtain electronic passes for traveling around the city. All restrictions on taking walks, using public transportation or driving have been lifted as well.

The lifted lockdown measures also allowed beauty parlors to reopen. Outdoor terraces of cafes and restaurants, as well as museums and dental clinics, are set to open on June 16. Kindergartens, gyms and indoor spaces of cafes and restaurants will be allowed to operate starting June 23. In recent weeks, the officially reported daily number of new coronavirus infections in Moscow has dropped from over 6,000 to under 2,000. On Wednesday, health officials in the city reported a record low number of 1,195 new infections.

In total, Moscow has so far registered 199,785 confirmed coronavirus cases, 40% of Russia's caseload of over 493,000.