Swedish police investigating shots fired in suspected robbery at shopping mall

Swedish police investigating shots fired in suspected robbery at shopping mallReuters | Stockholm | Updated: 10-06-2020 18:12 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 18:00 IST
Swedish police said on Wednesday they were investigating reports of gunshots having been fired at a shopping mall in the Stockholm suburb of Kista in what they believed was an attempted robbery.
Police said it was responding to calls that shots had been fired in a shopping complex in the northern suburb home to the headquarters of telecom heavyweight Ericsson and that it had opened a preliminary investigation into the suspected robbery. "There is an attempted aggravated robbery in the Kista mall," a police spokesman said.
"We have located the victim who is not physically injured."