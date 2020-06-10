Swedish police investigating shots fired in suspected robbery at shopping mall

Swedish police said on Wednesday they were investigating reports of gunshots having been fired at a shopping mall in the Stockholm suburb of Kista in what they believed was an attempted robbery.

Police said it was responding to calls that shots had been fired in a shopping complex in the northern suburb home to the headquarters of telecom heavyweight Ericsson and that it had opened a preliminary investigation into the suspected robbery. "There is an attempted aggravated robbery in the Kista mall," a police spokesman said.

"We have located the victim who is not physically injured."