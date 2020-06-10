Ukraine expects $350 mln from World Bank by end of June - minister

Ukraine expects to receive $350 million from the World Bank by the end of June after securing a $5 billion loan program from the International Monetary Fund, Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko said on Wednesday.

The IMF approved the new deal on Tuesday, paving the way for the European Union to disburse a 500 million euro aid tranche under its own program on Wednesday. "A positive signal from the IMF gives us the opportunity to unlock cooperation with other international partners ... World Bank financing will be unlocked," Marchenko said at a televised briefing on Wednesday. "We are talking about $1 billion by the end of the year. By the end of June, we will get $350 million."