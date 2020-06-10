Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ukraine expects $350 mln from World Bank by end of June - minister

Ukraine expects to receive $350 million from the World Bank by the end of June after securing a $5 billion loan programme from the International Monetary Fund, Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko said on Wednesday.The IMF approved the new deal on Tuesday, paving the way for the European Union to disburse a 500 million euro aid tranche under its own programme on Wednesday.

Reuters | Kiev | Updated: 10-06-2020 18:36 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 18:08 IST
Ukraine expects $350 mln from World Bank by end of June - minister
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Ukraine expects to receive $350 million from the World Bank by the end of June after securing a $5 billion loan program from the International Monetary Fund, Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko said on Wednesday.

The IMF approved the new deal on Tuesday, paving the way for the European Union to disburse a 500 million euro aid tranche under its own program on Wednesday. "A positive signal from the IMF gives us the opportunity to unlock cooperation with other international partners ... World Bank financing will be unlocked," Marchenko said at a televised briefing on Wednesday. "We are talking about $1 billion by the end of the year. By the end of June, we will get $350 million."

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3: Filming likely to start in August, plot to deal with broken relationships

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

HBO Max pulls 'Gone with the Wind' over racist portrayals

HBO Max has removed war epic film Gone with the Wind from its recently launched streaming service over its depiction of slavery, parent WarnerMedia said on Wednesday, joining other media companies that have pulled controversial TV shows as ...

'Distressed' Patnaik urges health workers to follow COVID protocol

Distressed at the news that several doctors and nurses have got infected with coronavirus, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday said breach of safety protocol could be the reason for this, and appealed to everyone engaged in CO...

Should we remove statues of Congo's coloniser king, Belgian councillor asks

A Brussels councillor has urged a debate on what to do with statues of Belgian King Leopold II, the brutal coloniser of what is now the Democratic Republic of Congo, which have been defaced by anti-racism protesters. Statues of the monarch,...

BoE's Bailey sees some signs of recovery from lockdown

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said he could see some early signs of an economic recovery in Britain as the governments coronavirus lockdown restrictions are lifted, but warned there was still likely to be long-term damage. If there...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020