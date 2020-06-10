Abe says Japan will lead G7 statement on Hong Kong
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Wednesday that he wants Japan to lead the G7 statement on the situation in Hong Kong condemning China's new security law, media reported.ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 10-06-2020 18:30 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 18:24 IST
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Wednesday that he wants Japan to lead the G7 statement on the situation in Hong Kong condemning China's new security law, media reported. Speaking at the Diet, the country parliament, Abe said that Japan will work with other G7 leaders to issue a statement to preserve the "one country, two systems" principle for Hong Kong, the NHK broadcaster reported on Wednesday. The framework gives rights of a semi-autonomous region to Hong Kong under Beijing's administration.
The statement comes after media reported on Monday that Japan had refused to join the United States and the United Kingdom in a joint statement condemning the Chinese legislation on Hong Kong. Chinese lawmakers put forward a bill during an annual session last month that seeks to criminalize acts of secession, subversion, and disrespect of Chinese national emblems, flags, and the anthem.
The bill has sparked domestic protests and was received with international criticism despite both Beijing and Hong Kong's leadership maintaining that they have the full right to implement the legislation. Wide-scale protests have been taking place sporadically in Hong Kong since June last year, with protestors claiming to be in opposition to Beijing's increasing influence on the special administrative region.
Beijing continues to say that the unrest is a result of international interference and claims to respect the "one country, two systems" principle.
