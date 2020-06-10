Left Menu
Development News Edition

Confederate monument in Virginia covered with trash bags

Protesters in Portsmouth, Virginia, covered a Confederate monument in the city with trash bags and sheets Wednesday, several hours after the city's council members had a meeting to figure out ways to relocate it. A white sheet that read “BLM” covered the fence in front of the monument hours after the Portsmouth city council met Tuesday to discuss who owns the figure, WVEC-TV reported.

PTI | Portsmouth | Updated: 10-06-2020 18:58 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 18:58 IST
Confederate monument in Virginia covered with trash bags

Protesters in Portsmouth, Virginia, covered a Confederate monument in the city with trash bags and sheets Wednesday, several hours after the city's council members had a meeting to figure out ways to relocate it. A white sheet that read “BLM” covered the fence in front of the monument hours after the Portsmouth city council met Tuesday to discuss who owns the figure, WVEC-TV reported. The question about who owns the monument has been the main roadblock in the city's years-long quest to remove it.

During the council's meeting Tuesday, Mayor John Rowe asked the city attorney if Portsmouth has the right to move the 127-year-old memorial. In 2018, a judge denied the city's claim to own the monument because no one else had tried to claim it. The local chapter of the NAACP and protesters have called for the 54-foot (16.5-meter) monument to be taken down, but some council members oppose removing the statue without a city wide vote, WAVY reported.

“Removing history is something I associate with bad government, communist government, fascist government,” Councilman Bill Moody said during the meeting. He said the monuments and museums exist “to remind us to never let this happen again.” Vice Mayor Lisa Lucas-Burke suggested covering the statue until it's relocated. During the meeting, the mayor proposed USD 100,000 the city can use to relocate the figure. A new law in Virginia that allows cities to move or alter Confederate monuments they own goes into effect July 1.

Confederate monuments around the country have fallen in recent years amid contentious debate over whether they are proud monuments to Southern heritage or hated symbols of racism and past slavery. The debate has escalated anew in the nationwide protests over police misconduct and racism after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Elsewhere in Virginia, a statue of Christopher Columbus in Richmond was torn down by protesters, set on fire and then thrown into a lake Tuesday. The statue was toppled less than two hours after protesters gathered in the city's Byrd Park were chanting for the statue to be taken down, news outlets reported.

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3: Filming likely to start in August, plot to deal with broken relationships

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

CSIR-IHBT and Himachal Govt partner to increase production of Saffron, Heeng

The Kissing Booth 2 ready to stream on July 24, synopsis revealed, what latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Jewellers want more gold purity standards, seek extension of hallmarking deadline

Three standards for hallmarked gold jewellery are not enough for a country like India as it will create problem in some markets where different benchmarks are followed to ensure purity of the yellow metal, jewellers said on Wednesday. In vi...

Cops grill Arnab Goswami over alleged provocative comments

Mumbai police on Wednesday interrogated Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami in a case about alleged provocative comments. Goswami reached the N M Joshi Marg police station around 2 pm and was grilled for nearly two hours by police off...

Paris Club debt freeze reaches $1.1 bln as Ethiopia, Pakistan get relief

The Paris Club of creditor nations have so far waived 1.1 billion euros of debt servicing payments due this year from some of the worlds poorest countries under a G20 deal and more relief is on the way soon, the group said on Wednesday.The ...

Swiss parliament backs carbon surcharge on plane tickets

Consumers in Switzerland face higher air fares and petrol prices after the lower house of parliament on Wednesday approved measures aimed at cutting emissions that cause global warming. Temperatures in landlocked Switzerland are rising twic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020