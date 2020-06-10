Left Menu
COVID-19: Non-essential shops, zoos set for opening in UK’s next phase

Meanwhile, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the House of Commons on Wednesday of further measures to address a lockdown-hit economy.

Non-essential retail shops, zoos, safari parks and drive-in cinemas are among the public places allowed to open up again within COVID-secure settings from next Monday, the UK government said as it lays out plans for its next phase of lifting the strict lockdown measures in place to control the spread of coronavirus. Other businesses, including pubs, restaurants and hairdressers, are to remain closed at least until July 4 in the government's phase by phase lifting of restrictions which came into place on March 23.

"This is the latest step in the careful restarting of our economy and will enable high streets up and down the country to spring back to life," said UK Business Secretary Alok Sharma. "In the new normal, we have all got used to shopping with social distancing. Now is the right time to apply these principles more widely, to more shops, as we continue our cautious re-opening of the economy," the senior Indian-origin Cabinet minister said.

Downing Street confirmed that the openings from June 15 will also include open recreational areas to give families the chance to get out into the open and also save some of these businesses from collapse. "We hope the reopening of safari parks and zoos will help provide families with more options to spend time outdoors, while supporting the industry caring for these incredible animals," a Downing Street spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the House of Commons on Wednesday of further measures to address a lockdown-hit economy. "This government has put its arms round the people of this country," Johnson said, as he announced a further 63 million pounds towards post-coronavirus local welfare assistance.

During the weekly Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs), Opposition Labour Party Leader Sir Keir Starmer also confronted him over the issue of higher risks faced by the UK's black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) groups during the coronavirus pandemic. "High contact professions will get expanded and targeted testing now," Johnson said.

