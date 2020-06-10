Left Menu
Guatemala says returns of its nationals restarting from U.S.

Reuters | Guatemala City | Updated: 10-06-2020 20:46 IST
Guatemala says returns of its nationals restarting from U.S.
Guatemala's foreign ministry said on Wednesday the country will begin receiving flights of Guatemalan migrants returned from the United States twice a week after they were suspended during the coronavirus health emergency.

"We're informing you that this week we will receive two flights of returned nationals. They will be smaller groups of approximately 50 people," said foreign ministry spokeswoman Patricia Letona.

