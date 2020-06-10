Minneapolis withdrawing from police union negotiations
The Minneapolis Police Department is withdrawing from police union contract negotiationsIt's the first step in what Chief Medaria Arradondo said would be transformational reforms to the agency in the wake of the death of George FloydArradondo said Wednesday that a thorough review of the contract is planned.PTI | Minneapolis | Updated: 10-06-2020 21:20 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 20:56 IST
The Minneapolis Police Department is withdrawing from police union contract negotiations
It's the first step in what Chief Medaria Arradondo said would be transformational reforms to the agency in the wake of the death of George Floyd
Arradondo said Wednesday that a thorough review of the contract is planned. He said the contract needs to be restructured to provide more transparency and flexibility for true reform. The review would look at matters such as critical incident protocols, use of force, and disciplinary protocols including grievances and arbitration.
- READ MORE ON:
- Minneapolis Police Department
- Medaria Arradondo
- George Floyd