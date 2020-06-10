Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pak concerned over Israel's plan of annexing territories in West Bank

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi attended a virtual meeting of the foreign ministers of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to discuss Israel’s threat to annex territories in the West Bank.Israel was "urged to refrain from taking any unilateral action that would lead to the annexation of any occupied Palestinian territory in violation of relevant UN resolutions and international law," the Foreign Office said.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 10-06-2020 23:22 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 23:11 IST
Pak concerned over Israel's plan of annexing territories in West Bank
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Pakistan on Wednesday voiced concern over Israel's plan of annexing a large portion of the West Bank and urged it to refrain from taking any unilateral action. Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi attended a virtual meeting of the foreign ministers of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to discuss Israel's threat to annex territories in the West Bank.

Israel was "urged to refrain from taking any unilateral action that would lead to the annexation of any occupied Palestinian territory in violation of relevant UN resolutions and international law," the Foreign Office said. While reaffirming Pakistan's solidarity with the people of Palestine, Qureshi reiterated call for the establishment of a viable, independent and contiguous State of Palestine, on the basis of internationally agreed parameters, the pre-1967 borders with Jerusalem as its capital.

The OIC is a 57-member grouping of Muslim majority nations, including Pakistan. Qureshi also raised the Kashmir issue during the meeting and called upon the international community to play an active role in resolving outstanding disputes.

Pakistan has been unsuccessfully trying to drum up international support against India for withdrawing Jammu and Kashmir's special status on August 5 and bifurcating it into two Union territories. India has categorically told the international community that the scrapping of Article 370 was its internal matter. It also advised Pakistan to accept the reality and stop all anti-India propaganda.

TRENDING

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

Corporations pledge $1.7 billion to address racism, injustice

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Asiatic lions roar louder, it's conservation success: Javadekar

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday said it was conservation success after the Gujarat government announced that the population of Asiatic lions has gone up by 29 per cent in the Gir forests. Asiatic Lion roars louder....

German FM warns Israel against West Bank annexation plans

Germanys foreign minister on Wednesday warned Israel that its plan to begin annexing parts of the West Bank would violate international law, but he declined to say how Germany or Europe would respond. The visit to Jerusalem Heiko Maas firs...

Woman killed, her body dumped in front of hotel in Delhi; 2 held

A 34-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing a woman in northeast Delhis New Usmanpur area, police said on Wednesday. Police also nabbed his friend as he allegedly helped him in dumping the body in front of a hotel, they said. The...

Impasse with Nepal has strained ties, should be addressed urgently: Congress

Congress leader Anand Sharma on Wednesday said that recent developments in India-Nepal relations and dispute over the Kalapani-Lipulekh area following the publication of a new map by Nepal depicting the area as Nepalese territory is a matte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020