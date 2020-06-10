Left Menu
Development News Edition

Libya's GNA and LNA engage in UN-supported 5+5 joint military commission talks - tweet

Reuters | Updated: 11-06-2020 00:08 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 23:50 IST
Libya's GNA and LNA engage in UN-supported 5+5 joint military commission talks - tweet
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The United Nations support mission in Libya said in a tweet on Wednesday that both Libya's Government of National Accord (GNA) and the Libyan National Army (LNA) are engaged in the third round of 5+5 joint military commission talks.

The mission convened a meeting with the LNA delegation on June 3 and another meeting with the GNA delegation June 9, according to statement posted by the mission.

"The Mission is particularly concerned by reports of escalation and mobilization in and around the city of Sirte", statement added.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

Corporations pledge $1.7 billion to address racism, injustice

Science News Roundup: Robot built for Japan's aging workforce finds coronavirus role; Russia's space chief complains about American jokes and more

Health News Roundup: Anti-inflammatory and cancer drugs tested in UK as possible COVID-19 therapy; Abbvie to partner with Genmab in $750 million cancer therapy deal and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Tax dodging in rich and poor countries alike, wealthy taxpayers often outwit the taxman

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Libya's GNA and LNA engage in UN-supported 5+5 joint military commission talks - tweet

The United Nations support mission in Libya said in a tweet on Wednesday that both Libyas Government of National Accord GNA and the Libyan National Army LNA are engaged in the third round of 55 joint military commission talks.The mission co...

German FM warns Israel against West Bank annexation plans

Germanys foreign minister on Wednesday warned Israel that its plan to begin annexing parts of the West Bank would violate international law, but he declined to say how Germany or Europe would respond. The visit to Jerusalem Heiko Maas firs...

U.S. Senate's only black Republican blasts critics of his police reform plan

U.S. Senator Tim Scott, the chambers only black Republican, was thrust into the center of the national debate on policing when Majority Leader Mitch McConnell put him in charge Tuesday of the caucuss response to protests over racial inequal...

J.K. Rowling reveals past abuse and defends right to speak on trans issues

Author J.K. Rowling defended her right to speak about trans issues without fear of abuse in an intensely personal essay in which she explained the complex reasons for her interest in the subject, revealing painful details from her past.The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020