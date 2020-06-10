Libya's GNA and LNA engage in UN-supported 5+5 joint military commission talks - tweet

Libya's GNA and LNA engage in UN-supported 5+5 joint military commission talks - tweetReuters | Updated: 11-06-2020 00:08 IST | Created: 10-06-2020 23:50 IST
The United Nations support mission in Libya said in a tweet on Wednesday that both Libya's Government of National Accord (GNA) and the Libyan National Army (LNA) are engaged in the third round of 5+5 joint military commission talks.
The mission convened a meeting with the LNA delegation on June 3 and another meeting with the GNA delegation June 9, according to statement posted by the mission.
"The Mission is particularly concerned by reports of escalation and mobilization in and around the city of Sirte", statement added.
