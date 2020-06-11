Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. network pulls live police documentary show amid protests against racism

"As is the case with all footage taken by Live PD producers, we no longer retained the unaired footage after learning that the investigation had concluded," the network told https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/investigations/2020/06/10/live-pd-destroyed-video-police-killing-javier-ambler-ii-2019/5332903002 the USA Today.The decision, a reversal from the network's plan to extend the show's contract a month ago, surprised Live PD host Dan Abrams.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-06-2020 10:52 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 10:41 IST
U.S. network pulls live police documentary show amid protests against racism
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

U.S. TV network A&E has canceled a live documentary show on police officers in action, the latest media company to reassess their content amid widespread protests against law enforcement brutality on people of color in the country.

"This is a critical time in our nation's history and we have made the decision to cease production on Live PD," A&E Networks, a joint venture between Hearst Communications and Walt Disney Co , said in a statement on Wednesday. Earlier in the week, ViacomCBS Inc owned Paramount Network canceled reality TV show "Cops" that debuted in 1989 and was considered a pioneer of reality television as it followed real-life police on the job.

Such shows have come under criticism for glorifying law enforcement without any footage of police brutality. Media companies are revisiting their programming as mass protests against racial discrimination rage across the United States following the death of an unarmed black man, George Floyd, in police custody.

A&E's decision follows U.S. media reports earlier this week that an unaired video filmed by a Live PD crew of a black man's death in police custody in 2019 was destroyed. "As is the case with all footage taken by Live PD producers, we no longer retained the unaired footage after learning that the investigation had concluded," the network told https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/investigations/2020/06/10/live-pd-destroyed-video-police-killing-javier-ambler-ii-2019/5332903002 the USA Today.

The decision, a reversal from the network's plan to extend the show's contract a month ago, surprised Live PD host Dan Abrams. "Shocked & beyond disappointed about this," Abrams, a journalist and founder of news website Mediaite, tweeted

TRENDING

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Frozen 3 to end the trilogy, Anna’s lavish wedding, What Elsa can get from here

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Assam fire: Army cordons off area

Army has cordoned off the area as fire continued to rage at the gas well of Oil India Limited at Baghjan in Tinsukia district. Assam Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary had earlier visited Baghjan. He said that 7,000 people have been affected i...

One of four Minneapolis police charged over Floyd's death posts bail

One of the four former white Minneapolis police officers who were charged over the death of George Floyd, 46, a black man whose death in custody set off protests for police reform and racial justice, was released on bail on Wednesday. Prote...

Unilever to merge dual legal structure under single Britain-based parent

Consumer goods giant Unilever said on Thursday it would merge its dual-headed legal structure under a single Britain-based parent company to give it more flexibility during mergers and acquisitions and reduce business complexity.The move un...

You need mental strength at times when you are not playing: Umesh Yadav

He has been Virat Kohlis go to bowler on unresponsive Indian tracks and seasoned pacer Umesh Yadav credits his enormous mental strength for keeping him in the game despite a stop-start international career for the past 10 years. The 32-year...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020