Over 3000 years of Indian poetry from 28 Indian languages translated into Malagasy

A hundred poems from 28 Indian languages spanning over 3000 years of Indian poetry have been translated and published into local Malagasy language in Madagascar, for the first time, creating a literary bridge between India and the small island nation in the Indian Ocean.

ANI | Antananarivo | Updated: 11-06-2020 14:51 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 14:51 IST
Abhay Kumar, Indian ambassador to Madagascar (File pic). Image Credit: ANI

A hundred poems from 28 Indian languages spanning over 3000 years of Indian poetry have been translated and published into local Malagasy language in Madagascar, for the first time, creating a literary bridge between India and the small island nation in the Indian Ocean. The translators include well-known poets and writers of Madagascar such as Mose Njo, Placide Alex Tsarahevitra, Tsiky Koloinjanahary Rabe, J.L. Razafy, Andrea Lalatiana, Maholy Razanadrasoa, Fanza Rakotondrainibe, Head of the English Department at the University of Antananarivo Dr. Haja Lalao Razanamanana, and diplomat Jeannie Rafalimanana.

The book has been published by Malagasy publisher Tsipika Editions, which has also published J.J. Rabearivelo, Madagascar's greatest poet and Africa's first modern poet. This is the first-ever translation of Indian literature into Malagasy. Some hundred great Indian poems edited by Indian ambassador and poet-diplomat Abhay K. has so far been translated and published into Portuguese by University of Sao Paulo, Brazil, into Spanish by Universidad Autonoma de Nuevo Leon, Monterrey, Mexico, into Italian by Edizioni Efesto, Rome, Italy earlier.

It has also been translated into Irish/Gaelic by well-known Irish poet Gabriel Rosenstock, into Nepali by poet Rajendra Bhandari and into Russian and French by well known Russian and French poets. This is for the first time that Indian poetry from over two dozen languages spanning over 3000 years have been translated into so many foreign languages including UN languages such as Spanish, French and Russian apart from English.

Kumar is currently editing an anthology of Great Indian Love Poems from various Indian languages which is scheduled to come out later this year. (ANI)

