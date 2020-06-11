Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australian state says BHP can disturb 40 sacred sites in mine expansion

State Aboriginal Affairs Minister Ben Wyatt said in a statement he had approved BHP's application to "impact" the sites in the iron ore-rich Pilbara region, where BHP is planning its $3.4 billion South Flank expansion.Under a legal loophole, traditional owners are not able to object to ministerial decisions made under Section 18 of the state's Aboriginal Heritage Act when "land users conclude that impact to a site is unavoidable".

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 11-06-2020 15:40 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 15:40 IST
Australian state says BHP can disturb 40 sacred sites in mine expansion

Western Australia approved BHP Group's application to disturb 40 culturally significant Aboriginal sites as part of a mine expansion, the state government said on Thursday, days after Rio Tinto blew up sacred rock caves in the same area. State Aboriginal Affairs Minister Ben Wyatt said in a statement he had approved BHP's application to "impact" the sites in the iron ore-rich Pilbara region, where BHP is planning its $3.4 billion South Flank expansion.

Under a legal loophole, traditional owners are not able to object to ministerial decisions made under Section 18 of the state's Aboriginal Heritage Act when "land users conclude that impact to a site is unavoidable". The loophole allows mining companies to apply for an exemption to damage or destroy cultural sites.

"No objections were filed and I approved the notice on 29 May, 2020. This notice covers 40 Aboriginal sites," Wyatt said in his statement. BHP sent a statement to Reuters saying it would not disturb any sites without further study and consultation with the Banjima people to understand the cultural significance of the region where it has been active for more than half a century.

Chairman of Banjima Native Title Aboriginal Corporation, Maitland Parker, said: "As a matter of lore and culture shared with other traditional owners across Australia and the world, the Banjima people do not support the destruction of sites of cultural significance." The approval came the same week Rio Tinto blew up two caves in the Juukan Gorge, one of which showed evidence of continual human habitation stretching over 46,000 years. Wyatt said the area covered by BHP's application was subject to a 2015 land use agreement in which the Banjima people committed to support the South Flank project. That agreement included 72 exclusion zones containing sites regarded as significant by the Banjima People, he said.

Western Australia's heritage laws, written in 1972, have been under review for the past two years.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Frozen 3 to end the trilogy, Anna’s lavish wedding, What Elsa can get from here

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Gurugram-based cocktail mixer startup raise USD 350,000 seed funding

Gurugram-based Jimmys Cocktails, a cocktail mixer startup, on Thursday said it has raised USD 350,000 around Rs 2.65 crore in seed funding and plans to use the funds to broaden its product offerings and expand distribution footprintThe fund...

Death toll in migrant ship disaster off Tunisia rises to 46

The death toll from a ship packed with African migrants that sank off the Tunisian coast this week has risen to 46 after Tunisia recovered more bodies on Thursday, a civil protection official told Reuters.On Tuesday 20 bodies were found off...

Motorcycling-MotoGP season to resume in July with Spain double-header

The MotoGP season stalled by the novel coronavirus pandemic will begin with back-to-back races at the Jerez circuit in Spain on July 19 and 26, the sports governing body said on Thursday. Five circuits will host double-headers and there wil...

TMC launches first digital campaign to engage one lakh youth at grassroots level

By Joymala Bagchi Trinamool Congress TMC launched its first official digital campaign Banglar Jubo Shakti on Thursday, amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.The campaign launched by TMCs youth wing will focus on engaging one lakh youth betwee...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020