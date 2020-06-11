Left Menu
Odd News Roundup: Russian chefs in naked lockdown protest after virus strips them of income

Reuters | Updated: 11-06-2020 18:34 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 18:28 IST
Odd News Roundup: Russian chefs in naked lockdown protest after virus strips them of income
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Russian chefs in naked lockdown protest after virus strips them of income

Russian restaurant owners stripped of their income by the coronavirus lockdown are campaigning for their businesses to be allowed to reopen by posting pictures of themselves naked on social media. Hundreds of bar, restaurant and cafe employees have posted photographs of themselves naked with carefully positioned plates, cups, saucepans, bottles, bar stools and napkin holders.

