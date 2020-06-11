Spain says has not yet decided on whether to bid for Eurogroup top job
Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 11-06-2020 19:13 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 19:13 IST
"Spain has not taken a decision yet. We will look at the options and decide," Calvino told reporters.
Portuguese Finance Minister Mario Centeno said on Tuesday that he would not seek a second 2.5-year term as chairman. Spain has long had an eye on the position and officials in Brussels have said Calvino was among the favourites.
