Spain says has not yet decided on whether to bid for Eurogroup top job

Spain's government has not yet decided whether to present Economy Minister Nadia Calvino as a candidate to lead the Eurogroup, she said on Thursday.

"Spain has not taken a decision yet. We will look at the options and decide," Calvino told reporters.

Portuguese Finance Minister Mario Centeno said on Tuesday that he would not seek a second 2.5-year term as chairman. Spain has long had an eye on the position and officials in Brussels have said Calvino was among the favourites.