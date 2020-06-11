Left Menu
Development News Edition

India asks UK not to consider asylum to Mallya

India has urged the United Kingdom not to consider asylum to Vijay Mallya if requested by him and has been in touch with the British authorities for early extradition of the fugitive businessman.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2020 19:35 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 19:35 IST
India asks UK not to consider asylum to Mallya
Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava speaking during a video press conference on Thursday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

India has urged the United Kingdom not to consider asylum to Vijay Mallya if requested by him and has been in touch with the British authorities for early extradition of the fugitive businessman. "We have been in touch with the UK authorities for early extradition of Vijay Mallya. We have also requested the UK side not to consider his asylum if requested by him," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said at a virtual media briefing here.

Britain had said earlier this month that there is a further legal issue that needs to be resolved before Mallya's extradition can be arranged. The government has been in touch with the UK for extraditing the fugitive businessman, who was refused permission in May to appeal to UK's highest court against a ruling to extradite him to face charges of defrauding a consortium of Indian banks of more than Rs 11,000 crore.

Mallya faces charges of defrauding Indian banks relating to the collapse of Kingfisher Airlines in 2012. (ANI)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Frozen 3 to end the trilogy, Anna’s lavish wedding, What Elsa can get from here

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Top U.S. general regrets joining Trump church walk during protests

The top U.S. military officer on Thursday said he made a mistake by joining President Donald Trump as he walked to a church for a photo opportunity after authorities dispersed protesters with tear gas and rubber bullets near the White House...

Queen Elizabeth II makes history with first official video call

Britains Queen Elizabeth II has made history with her first official video call, in line with the social distancing norms in place during the coronavirus pandemic, when she connected with care workers for a virtual discussion. The 94-year-o...

HRW urges UAE to urgently address outbreak of coronavirus in prisons

Human Rights Watch has called on the United Arab Emirates to urgently address an outbreak of the coronavirus in at least three prisons. The rights group said that relatives of prisoners near Abu Dhabi as well as another in Dubai say that pr...

Vande Bharat Mission: Vistara to operate 2 repatriation flights on Singapore-Delhi-Amritsar route

Vistara will operate two repatriation flights -- one each on June 14 and June 15 -- on the Singapore-Delhi-Amritsar route under the Vande Bharat Mission to bring back stranded Indians, the airline said on Thursday. In an e-mail to travel ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020