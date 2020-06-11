Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pakistan reports 1,19,536 COVID-19 cases, 38,391 people recovered so far

A total of 1,19,536 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Pakistan till now, according to the Health Ministry.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 11-06-2020 19:42 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 19:42 IST
Pakistan reports 1,19,536 COVID-19 cases, 38,391 people recovered so far
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A total of 1,19,536 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Pakistan till now, according to the Health Ministry. While 38,391 people have recovered from the disease, 2,356 deaths have been recorded, the Dawn reported.

The Punjab province, with nearly 45,463 cases, is the most affected and is followed by the Singh province, which registered over 43,790 cases. Earlier today, PML-N President and leader of the opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif was confirmed COVID-19 positive.

A PML-N party leader Ataullah Tarar said that Sharif's "life had been endangered in this situation by NAB's (National Accountability Bureau) summoning of him". "NAB was informed multiple times in writing that Shehbaz Sharif has suffered from cancer and compared to other people, his immunity system is weak," Tarar was quoted as saying.

"Imran Niazi (PM) and NAB will be responsible if something happens to Shehbaz Sharif," he added. Taking a dig at Prime Minister Imran Khan, PPP leader Shazia Marri, while speaking in the National Assembly, said, "In the beginning, he (PM) said it is nothing more than the flu, now on June 8 he said that people are not taking the virus seriously and are saying that it is just the flu and will only attack the elderly."

"Not once has the prime minister come to the parliament in the time since the virus began. What example is he setting?" she added. Meanwhile, PML-N leader Khawaja Asif was also quoted as saying in the National Assembly that the government needs to stop playing politics over coronavirus and focus more on saving lives.

"Do not play politics of vote [over coronavirus]. WHO has said that our surveillance is weak, we are not tracking patients correctly -- not just on an individual level but also on a government level." "Pakistan is among 10 countries with the highest reporting rates and the trajectory is sadly showing that we are going up to number three or four. I was told that Islamabad's government hospitals have stopped admitting patients over the age of 60 because they think saving them is difficult and they rather focus on the younger population. The government is abandoning people of my age, this entire nation is at God's mercy -- not at the government's mercy," Asif added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 main, recurring cast announced, synopsis of episode 1 revealed

Malaysia to reopen schools in stages from June 24 - minister

SAIL partners Apollo Hospitals for healthcare services to employees, their families

Frozen 3 to end the trilogy, Anna’s lavish wedding, What Elsa can get from here

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Socio-economic Impact of Covid-19 on Women

Today, women and girls are facing a double whammy - their sources of income have dried up but the workload has increased. There is a great need for gender-sensitive policies to recover from the pandemic.&#160;...

Tracking Cybersecurity: Laying the groundwork for tougher regulations post-COVID 19

The changes indicate that the tech industry is moving towards a paradigm shift over how it operates and, more importantly, how it is regulated....

Videos

Latest News

Maintaining diplomatic and military engagements to resolve eastern Ladakh border row: China & India

India and China are maintaining military and diplomatic engagements to peacefully resolve the eastern Ladakh border standoff, the foreign ministries of the two countries said on Thursday. in Beijing, the Chinese foreign ministry asserted th...

Milley says he was wrong to accompany Trump on church walk

Army Gen. Mark Milley, the nations top military officer, said Thursday he was wrong to have accompanied President Donald Trump on a walk to a church through Lafayette Square, where he was photographed in his combat uniform with the presiden...

China's overseas SOE workers offered inactivated vaccine as protection against COVID-19

China has offered to administer homegrown inactivated vaccine shots, which reportedly showed potent protection against COVID-19, to the employees of state-owned enterprises travelling to high-risk areas abroad to work on projects, official ...

Corbett, Rajaji to open for eco-tourism activities

Uttarakhand Chief Wildlife Warden Rajiv Bhartari has given his consent for conditional opening of the Corbett and the Rajaji tiger reserves for eco-tourism activities, officials said on Thursday. The permission is subject to strict complian...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020