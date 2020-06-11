Left Menu
Richer EU countries should pay more into EU budget, says Polish PM

Wealthier EU countries should pay more into the bloc's EU budget in the wake of the coronavirus economic recovery, Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Thursday in the Czech Republic. His comments came after a meeting of Czech, Slovak, Hungarian and Polish leaders, who make up a grouping called the Visegrad 4, at which they discussed plans by the European Union to foster recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 11-06-2020 21:53 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 21:46 IST
Wealthier EU countries should pay more into the bloc's EU budget in the wake of the coronavirus economic recovery, Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Thursday in the Czech Republic.

His comments came after a meeting of Czech, Slovak, Hungarian and Polish leaders, who make up a grouping called the Visegrad 4, at which they discussed plans by the European Union to foster recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. "Poland is strongly pushing for this, that the sources of additional payments have to be fair, one can even say progressive. The countries that are richer need to pay more," Morawiecki told a news conference after the meeting in the eastern town of Lednice.

"There should be no rebates in the EU budget for those countries who are richer."

