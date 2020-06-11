Left Menu
COVID-19 cases count crosses 20 lakh in US

The US has reported more than 20,00,464 cases of coronavirus, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

11-06-2020
COVID-19 cases count crosses 20 lakh in US
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The US has reported more than 20,00,464 cases of coronavirus, according to Johns Hopkins University data. As many as 1,12,924 people have succumbed to the disease in the US.

According to a data collected by the CNN, since the Memorial Day on May 25 till June 9, the number of coronavirus hospitalizations has spiked in Alaska, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas, and Utah. While 22 states are trending downward, nine others are holding steady.

Dr. Ashish Jha, Director of the Harvard Global Health Institute, has been quoted as saying that 1,00,000 more people could die from coronavirus by September in the US. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has predicted 118,000-143,000 coronavirus deaths in the US by June 27.

A total of 7,397,349 people have been globally infected with coronavirus and 4,17,109 deaths have been reported.

