Left Menu
Development News Edition

Protesters topple another Confederate statue in Virginia state capital

Protesters toppled a statue of the president of the Confederacy in the Virginia state capital of Richmond late on Wednesday, the latest U.S. monument to be torn down during nationwide demonstrations demanding an end to racial injustice.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 11-06-2020 23:29 IST | Created: 11-06-2020 23:21 IST
Protesters topple another Confederate statue in Virginia state capital
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Protesters toppled a statue of the president of the Confederacy in the Virginia state capital of Richmond late on Wednesday, the latest U.S. monument to be torn down during nationwide demonstrations demanding an end to racial injustice. Footage posted on social media showed the statue of Jefferson Davis, president of the pro-slavery Confederate states during the 1861-65 U.S. Civil War, being pulled into a tow truck and hauled away as people cheered. The base of the statue was covered with graffiti.

It stood along Richmond's Monument Avenue, which is lined with statues of several prominent Confederate figures. The city served as capital of the Confederacy for almost all of the war. The May 25 killing of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and the global wave of anti-racist protests that followed has reignited a campaign to remove statues and other symbols honoring Confederate leaders.

Many Southerners defend the monuments as tributes to war dead and part of the country's history, and vigorously oppose their removal despite their association with slavery and racism. On Monday, a judge in Richmond issued a 10-day injunction against Governor Ralph Northam's decision to remove a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee from the city.

Earlier on Wednesday in Portsmouth, Virginia, protesters beheaded and defaced statues that were part of the city's Confederate monument. A group of protesters also pulled down a statue of Italian explorer Christopher Columbus in Saint Paul, Minnesota, on Wednesday, and a monument to Columbus erected in Richmond in 1927 was vandalized and thrown into a lake on Tuesday.

In the early hours of Wednesday in Boston, the head of a Columbus statue was also removed. While Columbus was long hailed for opening the New World up to European civilization and settlement, present-day scholars acknowledge a more complicated legacy, including enslavement and subjugation of indigenous people.

A statue of Columbus was vandalized in Miami on Wednesday evening, along with that of fellow explorer Ponce de Leon. Police said seven people were arrested in the incident, which they said grew violent.

TRENDING

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

World Bank approves €25.1m to help Kosovo improve water security

Senior SAIL official dies of cardiac arrest

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, what can viewers see next

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Officials: Noises on PIA flight to Pakistan scare passengers

Panic gripped passengers when a Pakistan International Airlines plane made unusual noises while returning to Pakistan from Saudi Arabia, but the aircraft safely landed at the Karachi airport, a passenger and airport officials said Thursday....

Nearly 70 pc beds vacant in COVID-19 hospitals run by Delhi govt, private facilities almost full

There have been complaints of non-availability of beds or denial of treatment to COVID-19 patients in the national capital despite nearly 70 per cent of beds in five designated hospitals run by the Delhi government lying vacant, with expert...

Final tests of some COVID-19 vaccines to start next month

The first experimental COVID-19 vaccine in the US is on track to begin a huge study next month to prove if it really can fend off the coronavirus, while hard-hit Brazil is testing a different shot from China. Where to do crucial, late-stage...

ANALYSIS-White Americans turn out for Floyd protests, but will they work for change?

Leslie Batson, a white office administrator from Maryland, joined the thousands of marchers protesting the killing of George Floyd in Washington, D.C., last weekend after her children asked why the family had done nothing about racism.This ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020