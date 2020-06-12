Na'Vi, FaZe stay alive at DreamHack Masters Spring - Europe playoffs

Natus Vincere and FaZe Clan stayed alive with playoff wins Thursday at the DreamHack Masters Spring's European event. Na'Vi and FaZE will clash Friday, with the winner advancing to Saturday's lower-bracket final against BIG. Upper-bracket winner G2 Esports await the survivor in Sunday's best-of-five grand final.

Na'Vi advanced in the lower bracket with a 2-0 win Thursday against MAD Lions, winning 16-5 on Mirage and 16-7 on Overpass. FaZe clinched their 2-1 win against Ninjas in Pyjamas with a 16-13 victory on Inferno. FaZe had opened with a 16-9 win on Train, but NiP evened the match with a 16-8 decision on Mirage.

MAD Lions and NiP each earned $10,000 for fifth-sixth place. The DreamHack Masters Jonkoping, a $250,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event, originally was scheduled to be contested with 16 teams from this week in Jonkoping, Sweden. However, the coronavirus pandemic forced the event to move to an online format featuring regional competitions for Europe, North America, Asia and Oceania.

The DreamHack Masters Spring - Europe bracket began with 16 teams split into four groups competing for $160,000. Each group played a round robin of best-of-three matches. All playoff matches are best-of-three except for the grand final (where G2 will begin with a 1-0 advantage as the upper-bracket winner). The champion will receive $54,000 from the $160,000 prize pool, plus 400 Pro Tour points.

Aleksandr "s1mple" Kostyliev led Natus Vincere with 61 kills and a plus-38 kill-death differential on Thursday. Nikola "NiKo" Kovac led the way for FaZe Clan with 66 kills and a plus-17 advantage.

DreamHack Masters Spring - Europe prize pool, with dollar earnings and Pro Tour points: 1. $54,000, 400 points

2. $28,000, 265 points 3. $20,000, 190 points

4. $16,000, 130 points 5-6. $10,000, 85 points -- MAD Lions, Ninjas in Pyjamas

7-8. $5,000, 65 points -- Fnatic, Team Vitality 9-12. $3,000, 45 points -- Complexity Gaming, Team Spirit, Heroic, Astralis

13-16. no prize money, no points -- North, mousesports, GODSENT, ENCE --Field Level Media