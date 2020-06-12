Left Menu
Development News Edition

FURIA advance to DreamHack Spring - NA final

FURIA will play for the title on Sunday, opening the best-of-five match with a 1-0 lead as the upper-bracket winner. 100 Thieves will play Saturday in the lower-bracket final, with four teams set to battle over the next two days to be their opponent.

Reuters | Updated: 12-06-2020 05:04 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 05:04 IST
FURIA advance to DreamHack Spring - NA final

FURIA Esports rallied for a 2-1 win over 100 Thieves on Thursday in the upper-bracket final of the DreamHack Masters Spring's North American event, moving within one victory of capturing the championship. FURIA will play for the title on Sunday, opening the best-of-five match with a 1-0 lead as the upper-bracket winner.

100 Thieves will play Saturday in the lower-bracket final, with four teams set to battle over the next two days to be their opponent. On Friday, Team Liquid will oppose Gen.G Esports, and MIBR will square off with Cloud9. The winners of those matches will meet Saturday for the right to face 100 Thieves later the same day. The DreamHack Masters Jonkoping, a $250,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event, originally was scheduled to be contested with 16 teams this week in Jonkoping, Sweden. However, the coronavirus pandemic forced the event to move to an online format featuring regional competitions for Europe, North America, Asia and Oceania.

The DreamHack Masters Spring - North America included eight teams vying for a $100,000 prize pool. The sides were divided into two four-team groups for round-robin play consisting of best-of-three matches. Both group winners advanced to the upper bracket of the double-elimination playoffs, and the second- and third-place teams from each group entered the lower bracket of the playoffs. All playoff matches will be best-of-three except for the best-of-five final.

The North America winner will earn $40,000 and 320 Pro Tour points, with the runner-up getting $20,000 and 190 Pro Tour points. The DreamHack Masters Spring - Europe bracket, with 16 teams competing for $160,000, also runs through Sunday. Last weekend, TYLOO won the four-team, $20,000 Asia bracket, and Renegades prevailed in the four-team, $20,000 Oceania bracket.

On Thursday, 100 Thieves opened with a 16-4 win over Inferno, capturing each of the final seven rounds. However, FURIA bounced back to claim Vertigo 16-11. The teams exchanged the lead multiple times on decisive third map, Train, before FURIA won the last two rounds for a 16-14 victory. Vinicius "VINI" Figueiredo paced FURIA with 53 kills while his teammate on the all-Brazilian squad, Kaike "KSCERATO" Cerato, had a team-best plus-2 kill-death differential. The match's star, however, was 100 Thieves' Justin "jks" Savage, an Australian who logged 73 kills and a plus-30 kill-death differential.

DreamHack Masters Spring - North America prize pool and Pro Tour points distribution 1. $40,000, 320 points

2. $20,000, 190 points 3. $15,000, 130 points

4. $10,000, 85 points 5-6. $5,000, 55 points

7-8. $2,500, no points -- Chaos Esports Club, Evil Geniuses --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, what can viewers see next

World Bank approves €25.1m to help Kosovo improve water security

Cobra Kai Season 3 expected in Dec, Johnny Laurence’s returning & other latest updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Trump says he'll pursue police use-of-force standard

President Donald Trump said Thursday he would pursue an executive order to encourage police departments to meet current professional standards for the use of force, while accusing Democrats of broadly branding police as the problem. He also...

Sony calls on Spider-Man for PS5 year-end launch

Sony Corp on Friday unveiled more than two dozen titles for its upcoming PlayStation 5 console, including a sequel to its hit Spider-Man title and the latest Gran Turismo racer, as it builds anticipation ahead of the planned year-end launch...

After rebuke, top U.S. general says joining Trump church walk during protests was 'mistake'

The top U.S. military officer on Thursday said he should not have joined President Donald Trump as he walked from the White House to a nearby church for a photo opportunity after authorities cleared the way of protesters using tear gas and ...

What was the cost for the National Guard to deploy in D.C.? Up to $2.6 mln a day

The deployment of thousands of National Guard troops in response to protests on the streets of Washington, endorsed by President Donald Trump and much criticized by the citys mayor, cost the federal government 2.6 million per day at its pea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020