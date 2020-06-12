US confirms plans to further reduce number of troops in Iraq

The United States has confirmed its plans to further decrease the number of servicemen deployed to Iraq, the joint statement of the governments of the United States, and Iraq said.

"On the security partnership, the two countries recognized that in light of significant progress towards eliminating the ISIS [Islamic State, banned in Russia] threat, over the coming months the U.S. would continue reducing forces from Iraq and discuss with the Government of Iraq the status of remaining forces as both countries turn their focus towards developing a bilateral security relationship based on strong mutual interests. The United States reiterated that it does not seek nor request permanent bases or a permanent military presence in Iraq," the statement issued by the US Department of State on late Thursday said.