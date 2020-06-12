US confirms plans to further reduce number of troops in Iraq
The United States has confirmed its plans to further decrease the number of servicemen deployed to Iraq, the joint statement of the governments of the United States and Iraq said.ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 12-06-2020 10:44 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 09:43 IST
The United States has confirmed its plans to further decrease the number of servicemen deployed to Iraq, the joint statement of the governments of the United States, and Iraq said.
"On the security partnership, the two countries recognized that in light of significant progress towards eliminating the ISIS [Islamic State, banned in Russia] threat, over the coming months the U.S. would continue reducing forces from Iraq and discuss with the Government of Iraq the status of remaining forces as both countries turn their focus towards developing a bilateral security relationship based on strong mutual interests. The United States reiterated that it does not seek nor request permanent bases or a permanent military presence in Iraq," the statement issued by the US Department of State on late Thursday said.
- READ MORE ON:
- Iraq
- Washington
- Russia
- ISIS
ALSO READ
Iraq has only 190,000 tonnes of rice left for food programme - ministry
IS blasts Iraq PM as American agent, calls for more attacks
Iraq pledges to further cut oil output
Iraqi militiamen drop guns to dig graves for coronavirus victims
Japan commits US$2.26million to support Iraq’s response to COVID-19