Left Menu
Development News Edition

Transgender couple in limbo as Hungary bans changes to identity papers

Hungary last month banned people from changing their gender on identity documents, in a move LGBT+ advocates said was creating panic among transgender people who feared an increase in discrimination and attacks. Tamara, 57, filed her paperwork two years ago, days before the government temporarily banned alterations to identity documents - that ban is now permanent.

Reuters | Updated: 12-06-2020 14:31 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 14:31 IST
Transgender couple in limbo as Hungary bans changes to identity papers

For Hungarian transgender couple Tamara Csillag and Elvira Angyal life is on hold, their wedding postponed, and they are angry. Hungary last month banned people from changing their gender on identity documents, in a move LGBT+ advocates said was creating panic among transgender people who feared an increase in discrimination and attacks.

Tamara, 57, filed her paperwork two years ago, days before the government temporarily banned alterations to identity documents - that ban is now permanent. Elvira, 53, completed her paperwork years before, but Tamara is forced to write "Thomas" on official documents. The couple have put their wedding plans on hold while Tamara is forced to remain legally male.

"This slope we are on is politically conceived," said Tamara in the house the couple share with 17 cats and four dogs. "The government created this abyss ... It makes me so angry." Rights groups say hostility to LGBT+ people has increased since nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban won a third term in 2018. The European Union has long criticised Orban's right-wing government over its record on the rule of law and civil liberties.

According to ILGA, an international lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans and intersex advocacy group, Hungary slipped the most in Europe in terms of gay rights in 2019, although it is still ahead of nearly all eastern European countries. HOSTILE RHETORIC

ILGA says Poland, where homophobia has been part of the ruling PiS party's ideology and election strategy, ranks last in the EU. Hungary's ranking was primarily due to its handling of the transgender issue, ILGA said, as well as some hostile rhetoric from the ruling Fidesz party.

Tamas Dombos, a director of the LGBT+ rights group Hatter Society, said though gender change procedures numbered a few dozen per year in Hungary, there may be tens of thousands of trans people in the country. Most opt not to go through the process. Gender change procedures are legal in Hungary and subsidised by the state to a small extent but are prohibitively expensive for many people. Gay marriage is not recognised, but legal partnership is.

Transgender people are the most at risk of suicidal thoughts and suicide attempts among LGBT+ groups, Dombos said. One in four attempt suicide before transition. The new law, authored by Deputy Prime Minister Zsolt Semjen, says: "Since it is impossible to fully change biological sex, it is necessary to fix in law."

In a statement sent to the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of Thomson Reuters, at the time the law was passed in parliament, the government said it left everyone "free to exercise their identities as they wish". Tamara disagrees. She says harassment forced her to leave a job, the five children she raised while suppressing her true self ignore her, and now the government is targeting her, preventing her from completing her documentation.

"We have fought ... for future generations," she said. "We will fight on. We have to persevere."

TRENDING

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

Cobra Kai Season 3 expected in Dec, Johnny Laurence’s returning & other latest updates

Three DST institutions find place in Nature Index 2020 ratings

Is Animal Kingdom Season 6 confirmed? Season 5 cast revealed, What latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

SC allows Tamil Nadu to find means to sell liquor through online or physical outlets

The Supreme Court on Friday allowed the Tamil Nadu government to find out ways and means to sell liquor, whether online or at physical outlets in the state. A bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan, said it is not for a co...

DNA of openness and tolerance that India, US were known for has disappeared: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said the DNA of openness and tolerance that India and the US were known for has disappeared, and those creating divisions and weakening their country are now claiming to be nationalists. He also attack...

FM says no fee for late filing of GST returns for entities with nil liability

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said no late fee will be levied for delayed filing of GST returns by registered entities with nil liability between July 2017 to January 2020. Briefing reporters after GST Council meeting, she s...

Record rise in India virus cases raises fear of return of curbs

India reported a record daily increase of novel coronavirus cases on Friday and became the worlds fourth worst-hit country, raising the prospect of the return of a lockdown just days after it was lifted. Anxious to revive the economy after ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020