Bereaved families demand inquiry into British government's handling of pandemic

Families who have lost loved ones in the COVID-19 pandemic are demanding an independent public inquiry into the way the British government handled the crisis. Matt Fowler, of the COVID-19 Bereaved Families for Justice UK group, told the BBC that his father's death could have been prevented "if things were handled in a different manner.'' He says that his father was "only 56, so he has gone way, way before his time." The group with some 450 members has written to Prime Minister Boris Johnson and to Health Secretary Matt Hancock demanding an inquiry.

The lawyer for the group, Elkan Abrahamson, says a limited inquiry was needed as soon as possible because the crisis is still ongoing. He says, "in this case, if it does take a long time more lives will be lost."