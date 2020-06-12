Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iran asks French experts to read black boxes of downed jet -official

The Ukraine International Airlines flight was shot down on Jan. 8 by an Iranian ground-to-air missile, killing 176 people in what Tehran termed a "disastrous mistake" at a time of heightened tensions with the United States. The fate of the cockpit voice and data 'black-box' recorders has been the subject of an international standoff eclipsed by the coronavirus crisis, which Iran says has also contributed to delays in a probe by Iran's Air Accident Investigation Board.

Reuters | Tehran | Updated: 12-06-2020 18:30 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 17:38 IST
Iran asks French experts to read black boxes of downed jet -official
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Iranian investigators have asked France's BEA air accident agency to read black boxes from a downed Ukrainian jetliner, Iran's envoy to the United Nations aviation agency said. The Ukraine International Airlines flight was shot down on Jan. 8 by an Iranian ground-to-air missile, killing 176 people in what Tehran termed a "disastrous mistake" at a time of heightened tensions with the United States.

The fate of the cockpit voice and data 'black-box' recorders has been the subject of an international standoff eclipsed by the coronavirus crisis, which Iran says has also contributed to delays in a probe by Iran's Air Accident Investigation Board. Progress was discussed at a council meeting of the UN's International Civil Aviation Organization on Wednesday.

"Iran's AAIB recently made a request to the BEA that the recorders should be taken by Iran to the BEA's premises in France to be read in the presence of representatives of other involved countries and ICAO if the BEA is in a position to accommodate this," Farhad Parvaresh, Iran's representative to the UN agency, told Reuters by telephone. The BEA said it had not formally received the request and remained in discussions with Iran, Canada, and Ukraine on any involvement it may have. Canada had 57 citizens on board.

Iran has accused the United States, which built the Boeing 737-800, of refusing to provide software to decipher the recorders, while Canada and Ukraine have accused Tehran of dragging its feet over the probe. Sources said earlier this week that Iran had told ICAO it would take the recorders to Paris once countries involved in the probe agreed.

Iran had earlier said it would send them to Ukraine. Canada this week called on Iran to allow the recorders to be downloaded in a suitable facility as soon as possible.

The BEA last month read black-box data from a Pakistan-operated Airbus that crashed in Karachi on May 22. Pakistani investigators are expected to issue a preliminary report soon.

TRENDING

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

Cobra Kai Season 3 expected in Dec, Johnny Laurence’s returning & other latest updates

Three DST institutions find place in Nature Index 2020 ratings

Is Animal Kingdom Season 6 confirmed? Season 5 cast revealed, What latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

BJP trying to topple Rajasthan govt, complaint filed with SOG: CM

Accusing the BJP again of trying to topple his government, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said a complaint has been filed with states Special Operation Group for investigation into the matter. Gehlot, however, refused to di...

Govt put curbs on import of certain new pneumatic tyres

The government on Friday imposed curbs on imports of certain new pneumatic tyres used in motor cars, busses, lorries and motorcycles in a move to promote domestic manufacturingImport policy of new pneumatic tyres...is amended from free to r...

"Shameful" to threaten Churchill statue, says UK PM Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday it was absurd and shameful that a statue of Winston Churchill was at risk of attack by protesters, his strongest statement yet on a growing trend to challenge the legacies of past leaders....

Knocked off their perch: protesters target empire builders, Confederate symbols

Once feted as pioneers, some of the architects of Europes empire-building now face a backlash anti-racism protesters are demanding their legacies be revisited and their often imposing statues be torn down and consigned to the trash heap of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020