Left Menu
Development News Edition

Overnight gun violence wounds 11, kills 1 in Philadelphia

PTI | Philadelphia | Updated: 12-06-2020 18:58 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 18:58 IST
Overnight gun violence wounds 11, kills 1 in Philadelphia

Several episodes of gunfire overnight in Philadelphia left a total of 11 people wounded and at least one person dead, police said Friday, calling the spate of violence a major concern. At least one of the instances of violence may be gang-related, police said. A group of men jumped out of a car and opened fire on six people early Friday in the Tioga neighbourhood, and one person returned fire, authorities said.

Six people — five men and one woman — were injured and are described as stable, authorities said. Four drove themselves to hospitals. Separately, a man was shot and killed while sitting in a car in northeast Philadelphia's Juniata neighborhood, police said.

Gunfire in the Kensington neighbourhood resulted in leg wounds to two people, authorities said. They were described as in stable condition. And a shooting in the Fairmount neighbourhood, close to Philadelphia's row of art museums, sent two men to the hospital, authorities said.

TRENDING

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

Cobra Kai Season 3 expected in Dec, Johnny Laurence’s returning & other latest updates

Three DST institutions find place in Nature Index 2020 ratings

Is Animal Kingdom Season 6 confirmed? Season 5 cast revealed, What latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Germany hopes stimulus measures will drive second-half recovery

Germany can avoid a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic and a new 130 billion euro 147 billion stimulus package should help Europes largest economy recover from the second half of the year, ministers said on Friday.Germanys economy has ...

Brazil's military fails to tame rising Amazon deforestation in May

Deforestation in Brazils Amazon rainforest rose for a 13th consecutive month in May, government data showed on Friday, despite President Jair Bolsonaros deployment of the military to fight soaring environmental destruction in the region. De...

Fire onboard docked French nuclear submarine under control - prefecture

A fire onboard a nuclear submarine docked at the Mediterranean port of Toulon is under control, the local prefecture said on Friday. It said in a statement that nobody was hurt and that no nuclear substances or weapons were on board.A defen...

US STOCKS-Wall Street rebounds after biggest pullback since March

Wall Streets main indexes jumped on Friday, recouping about half of the previous sessions sharp losses, but were still on track for their worst week in nearly three months on fears of a rise in new coronavirus infections and economic worrie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020