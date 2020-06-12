Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Society should learn anti-racism lesson from football, says Wenger

The killing of unarmed black man George Floyd by a white policeman in Minneapolis last month has prompted a wave of protests across the world and focussed attention on the Black Lives Matter movement. Soccer players have shown their support for the movement and Wenger believes the fact that so many black players have made the grade shows the sport does not suffer from racism.

Reuters | London | Updated: 12-06-2020 23:05 IST | Created: 12-06-2020 22:56 IST
Soccer-Society should learn anti-racism lesson from football, says Wenger
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Society could learn a valuable lesson from soccer in the ongoing struggle against racial discrimination, according to former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger. The killing of unarmed black man George Floyd by a white policeman in Minneapolis last month has prompted a wave of protests across the world and focussed attention on the Black Lives Matter movement.

Soccer players have shown their support for the movement and Wenger believes the fact that so many black players have made the grade shows the sport does not suffer from racism. "I would say football is by essence anti-racist," Frenchman Wenger said in an interview with BeIN Sport on Friday.

"Why? Because you know that no matter if you're the son of the King of England or if you're black or white or red -- if you're good you play. "And I would even say that football is an example of how the whole of society should work, because it's only based on merit and quality. If you're good enough, you play.

"Inside the game, there's no racism. Around football and in the stands it happens and we've seen it again in England with the national team away games." Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling suggested this week that despite a large percentage of black players in the Premier League, representation in administration and coaching roles in England was lagging way behind.

Wenger, however, warns that those roles should also be filled on merit, not because of pressure to be inclusive. "In France we created the concept of positive discrimination but that means you give positions to people because they're not given enough chances -- but this is also discrimination because people who are better may not get the job," he said.

"So you want people to give the same chances to everybody, no matter where you're from or how you look, but as well, not to create another discrimination because of artificial solutions." "Sol Campbell is a manager -- I hope he will make it at the top level and I heard he's doing very good work. It's a kind of humiliation to say you just got this position because of where you're from. Personally, I fight for the merit."

The Premier League returns next week after a three-month suspension because of the coronavirus pandemic and while the top-flight clubs appear well-insulated against the likely economic devastation, Wenger fears lower level clubs could struggle to survive without fans in stadiums. "I don't worry for the Premier League. You worry more for the 65 clubs who lose money (by playing behind closed doors)," Wenger said. "We live in a world today that's focussed on grouping the elite. You know well the case in England. In England the leagues are dying."

TRENDING

Three DST institutions find place in Nature Index 2020 ratings

Indian bank staff want cleaner branches amid coronavirus deaths in industry

Cobra Kai Season 3 expected in Dec, Johnny Laurence’s returning & other latest updates

Is Animal Kingdom Season 6 confirmed? Season 5 cast revealed, What latest we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 on children in Ghana

COVID-19 has threatened the entire behaviour and socialization of children in Ghana. Besides, it has exposed them to greater risks of exploitation due to the closure of schools and the financial crisis of their parents. On the occasion of t...

How COVID-19 is playing with street children in Tanzania

Child labor is one of the worst socio-economic problems of our times. However, the crisis of COVID-19 has aggravated it further. The&#160;World Day Against Child Labour-2020 on June 12, focuses on the impact of the crisis on child labour. T...

Digital learning booming, but a hybrid model of education delivery to thrive

The impact on education due to COVID-19 is likely to have worsened educational inequalities but the increased adoption of digital education and lessons learned during the crisis provide countries with an opportunity to create future-ready e...

Renewables in focus to revive energy sector as economies ease lockdowns

A sudden slump in energy consumption due to worldwide lockdown caused by the COVID-19 had threatened the energy transition due to a plunge in oil prices. However, as predicted by COE-EDP clean energy and inward-looking policies are the focu...

Videos

Latest News

Racial Protests: "Shameful" to threaten Churchill statue, says UK PM Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday it was absurd and shameful that a statue of Winston Churchill was at risk of attack by activists, his strongest statement yet on growing protests against the legacies of past leaders. Anti...

US STOCKS-Wall Street rises after biggest pullback since March

Wall Streets main indexes rose on Friday, as bargain hunters returned after a punishing session a day earlier, but the indexes were still on track for their worst week in nearly three months on fears over new coronavirus cases and economic ...

Foreign brand cigarettes worth Rs 12 cr seized in Navi Mumbai

In a major haul, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence DRI seized foreign brand cigarettes worth Rs 11.88 crore from a container at the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust JNPT in Navi Mumbai, an official said on Friday. Based on a tip-off, the M...

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. senators draft plan to reform new plane design approvals after 737 MAX crashes

Two key U.S. senators are circulating a bipartisan draft bill that would reform how the Federal Aviation Administration certifies new aircraft in the wake of two fatal Boeing 737 MAX crashes that killed 346 people. The measure seeks to elim...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020