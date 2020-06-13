Two 'Indian spies' arrested in Gilgit-Baltistan after crossing LoC: Pak media

Pakistani security forces have arrested two "Indian spies" from an area along the Line of Control in Gilgit-Baltistan and the duo has been handed over to the police, a media report said on Saturday. According to the report in the Dawn newspaper, Indian currency notes, identity cards, and other documents were seized from the alleged spies.

They were handed over to police on Friday and Gilgit senior superintendent of police (SSP) Raja Mirza Hassan produced the alleged spies before the media at a press conference, it said. Hassan said the two arrested persons belonged to Kashmir and had been forcibly sent to Pakistan for "spying".

They were arrested soon after they crossed the LoC in Gilgit-Baltistan. The detained "Indian spies" introduced themselves as Noor Mohammad Wani and Feroze Ahmed Lone, residents of Gurez's Achora village in Bandipora district in Kashmir, the report said.